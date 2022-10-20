Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: 5 corporate gift items for this festive season

Walmart-owned Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Diwali sale. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10% cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI. If you are looking for some corporate gift ideas, we have got your back.
Here are some cool gadgets corporate gift items on Flipkart:
HP V236w 16 GB Pen Drive
The HP V236w 16 GB Pen Drive is up for grabs at ₹287 instead of ₹500 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. As per the company, the pendrive features a capless design and a sleek metal husin to store all your documents, pictures, video clips and MP3 files.
DIGITEK Gorilla Tripod/Mini Tripod for Mobile Phone
The DIGITEK Gorilla Tripod/Mini Tripod for Mobile Phone comes at a price of ₹352 instead of ₹995. As per the manufacturer, an anodised finishing rotating sphere in tripods for mobile or gorilla tripod ensures that you get a great load bearing capacity for your dslr camera, mobile tripod, DSLR tripod, gopro tripod, along with an accurate angle lock.
HP w100 Webcam
The HP w100 Webcam comes at a discounted price of ₹399 instead of ₹1,997. The device comes with in-built microphone, USB type connectivity and offers 60-100 cm of focus range. It is compatible with Windows XP (SP2, SP3), Vista 7, 8, 10, Mac OS X 10.6 or Higher.
Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank
The Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale for ₹699 instead of ₹1,499. As the name suggests, the power bank houses a 10,000mAh battery for your mobile backups. This device comes with a charging cable.