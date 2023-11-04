comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best deals on budget-friendly smartwatches from boAt, Noise,
Back Back

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best deals on budget-friendly smartwatches from boAt, Noise,

 Livemint

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale features budget smartwatches with Bluetooth calling like beatXP Vega, boAt Storm call, Fire-Boltt Commando, Noise Force Plus, and Noise Vision 3 at discounted prices.

The boAt Storm call is up for grabs at ₹1799 during the Flipkart sale. (Flipkart)Premium
The boAt Storm call is up for grabs at 1799 during the Flipkart sale. (Flipkart)

Diwali is just around the corner, and for many of you, it is the perfect time to consider getting new electronics. If you are in the market for affordable smartwatches with Bluetooth calling at amazing prices, Flipkart's festive season sale is the place to be.

The retail giant is currently offering substantial discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones from leading brands. Here is a list of some of the budget smartwatches and the discounts you can avail of during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which began on November 2 and conclude on Nov 11, 2023:

beatXP Vega 

The beatXP Vega comes with a price tag of 1599. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, 1000 nits of brightness, IP68 certification for water resistance, health monitoring features, and an AI voice assistant. 

boAt Storm call 

The boAt Storm call is up for grabs at 1799. It features a 1.69-inch HD display, BT calling, 550 nits of brightness, over 150 watch faces, health monitoring features, and IP68  certification for water resistance. 

Fire-Boltt Commando

The Fire-Boltt Commando is priced at 1999. It features a 1.95-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, over 120 sports modes, health monitoring features, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge. 

Noise Force Plus 

The Noise Force Plus is up for grabs at 2199. It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, over 120 sports modes, health monitoring features, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge. 

Noise Vision 3

The Noise Vision 3 is available on Flipkart at 2799. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, health monitoring features, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge. This smartwatch boasts gesture control and voice control support.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App