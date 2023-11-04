Diwali is just around the corner, and for many of you, it is the perfect time to consider getting new electronics. If you are in the market for affordable smartwatches with Bluetooth calling at amazing prices, Flipkart's festive season sale is the place to be.

The retail giant is currently offering substantial discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones from leading brands. Here is a list of some of the budget smartwatches and the discounts you can avail of during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which began on November 2 and conclude on Nov 11, 2023:

beatXP Vega

The beatXP Vega comes with a price tag of ₹1599. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, 1000 nits of brightness, IP68 certification for water resistance, health monitoring features, and an AI voice assistant.

boAt Storm call

The boAt Storm call is up for grabs at ₹1799. It features a 1.69-inch HD display, BT calling, 550 nits of brightness, over 150 watch faces, health monitoring features, and IP68 certification for water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Commando

The Fire-Boltt Commando is priced at ₹1999. It features a 1.95-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, over 120 sports modes, health monitoring features, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge.

Noise Force Plus

The Noise Force Plus is up for grabs at ₹2199. It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, over 120 sports modes, health monitoring features, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge.

Noise Vision 3

The Noise Vision 3 is available on Flipkart at ₹2799. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, health monitoring features, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge. This smartwatch boasts gesture control and voice control support.

