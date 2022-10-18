Walmart-owned Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Diwali sale. The sale is live for Flipkart Plus members. For all users, the sale will begin on October 19. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10% cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI. If you are planning to buy a smartphone from Samsung, Apple, Google and Nothing, then we have curated a list of devices available under ₹40,000

Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G is currently listed at ₹35,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get up to ₹3,000 off on the device using exchange offers. The smartphone comes powered by a 4,500mAh battery and features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The device offers 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

After a discount of 34%, Apple iPhone 12 mini can be purchased at ₹38,990 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It runs on iOS 14 out of the box and is eligible for iOS 16 update. The device offers IP68 water resistance rating and has a 12MP selfie camera at the front.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a is available at a discounted price of ₹34,199. There is a 10% off on SBI credit card of up to ₹1,250. The device is backed by a 4,410 mAh battery and is powered by Google Tensor processor. The smartphone packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. At the front, the handset has an 8MP camera at the front.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1 is selling at ₹29,999 onwards in the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. At the front, the handset offers a 16MP camera for selfies. The rear camera system consists of dual 50MP sensors.