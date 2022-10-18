Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Deals on phones under 40,000 from Apple, Samsung

Walmart-owned Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Diwali sale. The sale is live for Flipkart Plus members. For all users, the sale will begin on October 19. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10% cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI. If you are planning to buy a smartphone from Samsung, Apple, Google and Nothing, then we have curated a list of devices available under ₹40,000

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}