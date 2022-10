The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its last day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a gift for your friends, family and dear ones this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartwatches, TWS earbuds, smartphones and more. Here are the top deals of the day on Flipkart:

truke BTG Alpha TWS earbuds

The truke BTG Alpha is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale at a discounted price of ₹599 instead of ₹2,499. These 40ms low latency gaming earbuds can be purchased with a 10% discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,750. It comes with 13mm drivers and promises a battery life of 38 hours with a 1.5 hours of charging.

boAt Wave Neo smartwatch

The boAt Wave Neo smartwatch comes at a discounted price of ₹1,499 instead of ₹5,990. It can be purchased with a 10% discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,750. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch display and houses multiple sports modes like walking, running, cycling and others. The device can measure heart rate, SpO2 and monitor stress levels.

FUJIFILM Instax Treasure box Mini 9 Instant Camera

The FUJIFILM Instax Treasure box Mini 9 Instant Camera is up for grabs at ₹4,899 instead of ₹7,499. It can be purchased with a 10% discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,750. The instant camera comes with automatic exposure mode and view finder.

RedmiBook 15 Core i3 11th Gen laptop

The RedmiBook 15 Core i3 11th Gen (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) laptop is available at a discounted price of ₹27,890 instead of ₹51,999. It can be purchased with a 10% discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,750. Additionally, it comes with an exchange offer up to ₹18,100. The laptop features a 15.6inch Full HD Anti glare display.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ Tablet

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ with Stylus 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 12.4 inch laptop comes at a discounted price of ₹49,899 instead of ₹76,999. It can be purchased with a 10% discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,750. Additionally, it comes with an exchange offer up to ₹16,900. The tablet features a 12.4-inch Quad HD display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.