Flipkart Big Diwali sale ends today: 5 Gift items for this festive season

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its last day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a gift for your friends, family and dear ones this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartwatches, TWS earbuds, smartphones and more. Here are the top deals of the day on Flipkart:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}