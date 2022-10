The Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale has entered its final stage, as it ends today. The sale began on October 19. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10% cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale from Motorola, Vivo, Realme and more, then we have curated a list of devices available under ₹20,000

vivo T1 5G

The vivo T1 5G (4 GB RAM, 128GB ROM) variant is up for grabs during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price of ₹15,990. There is a 10% off on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions up to ₹1,000. Additionally, customers can exchange their old smartphones worth ₹15,150 with this handset. The phone is powered by a Turbo Processor Snapdragon 695 Processor and features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple rear camera setup.

MOTOROLA G62 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

This Motorola handset comes at a discounted price of ₹15,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,250, on orders of ₹5000 and above. Additionally, this smartphone comes with an exchange offer up to ₹15,150. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor and features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display.

POCO X4 Pro 5G (6 GB RAM, 128 GB)

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is available for ₹16,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,250, on orders of ₹5000 and above. Additionally, customers can exchange their old smartphone worth ₹16,250 with this handset. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

realme 9 Pro 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)

The realme 9 Pro 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of rs 18,999. Customers can also avail a 5% Cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹18,000. This realme smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor. It houses a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery and sports a rear triple camera setup.