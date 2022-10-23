Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends today: Best deals on phones under 20,000

The Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale has entered its final stage, as it ends today. The sale began on October 19. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10% cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI.
If you are planning to buy a smartphone during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale from Motorola, Vivo, Realme and more, then we have curated a list of devices available under ₹20,000
If you are planning to buy a smartphone during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale from Motorola, Vivo, Realme and more, then we have curated a list of devices available under ₹20,000
vivo T1 5G
The vivo T1 5G (4 GB RAM, 128GB ROM) variant is up for grabs during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price of ₹15,990. There is a 10% off on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions up to ₹1,000. Additionally, customers can exchange their old smartphones worth ₹15,150 with this handset. The phone is powered by a Turbo Processor Snapdragon 695 Processor and features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple rear camera setup.
MOTOROLA G62 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)
This Motorola handset comes at a discounted price of ₹15,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,250, on orders of ₹5000 and above. Additionally, this smartphone comes with an exchange offer up to ₹15,150. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor and features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display.
POCO X4 Pro 5G (6 GB RAM, 128 GB)
The POCO X4 Pro 5G is available for ₹16,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,250, on orders of ₹5000 and above. Additionally, customers can exchange their old smartphone worth ₹16,250 with this handset. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.
realme 9 Pro 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)
The realme 9 Pro 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of rs 18,999. Customers can also avail a 5% Cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹18,000. This realme smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor. It houses a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery and sports a rear triple camera setup.