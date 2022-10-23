Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends today: Best deals on phones under 20,000

vivo T1 5G

The vivo T1 5G (4 GB RAM, 128GB ROM) variant is up for grabs during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price of ₹15,990. There is a 10% off on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions up to ₹1,000. Additionally, customers can exchange their old smartphones worth ₹15,150 with this handset. The phone is powered by a Turbo Processor Snapdragon 695 Processor and features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple rear camera setup.