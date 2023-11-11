Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends tonight: Top deals on premium gaming smartphones - OnePlus 11 5G, iPhone 15 Pro, more
The OnePlus 11 5G, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Google Pixel 8 Pro are some of the best gaming premium smartphones available on Flipkart.
Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.