Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.

If you are in the market for a premium gaming smartphone with excellent processor and display, hurry up as today marks the last day of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023. Hence, we have put together a selection of smartphones that cover all your needs. Here are the best gaming premium smartphones to meet your requirements.

OnePlus 11 5G (16GB RAM+256GB ROM)

It is currently up for grabs at ₹58,700 on Flipkart. This smartphone boasts a camera configuration comprising a 50MP primary camera equipped with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide camera offering an expansive field of view, and a 32MP telephoto lens providing 2x optical zoom. Additionally, it is equipped with a 16MP front camera featuring EIS support. The device offers a range of camera modes, including PRO, PANO, and NIGHT.

Designed for gaming enthusiasts, this smartphone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, providing a vibrant visual experience. Powering seamless performance is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (128GB)

With a titanium build and a durable Ceramic Shield front, this smartphone showcases a robust design. The device incorporates a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, enhancing graphics performance. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, it delivers efficient and immersive gaming experiences while maintaining excellent battery life.

The pro camera system boasts 7 lenses, including a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photos. Adding convenience to the user experience is the customizable action button. Priced at Rs.134900, this smartphone offers a premium package of durability and advanced features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM)

This high-end smartphone comes equipped with a Pro-grade Camera system, excelling in capturing vibrant photos even in low-light conditions through Nightography. The Wide-angle Camera stands out with an impressive 200MP resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the device ensures smooth gaming performance without compromising on battery life. With a maximum retail price of Rs.99999, this premium smartphone delivers advanced camera capabilities and powerful processing for an enhanced user experience.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

Equipped with a 48MP main camera supporting 4K Dolby Vision cinematic mode, this smartphone offers impressive video capabilities. The Action mode ensures the capture of smooth and steady handheld videos. With all-day battery life and up to 29 hours of video playback, it delivers extended usage without compromise. Priced at a maximum retail of Rs.127999, this device combines advanced camera features and prolonged battery performance for an enhanced user experience.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB)

This smartphone is equipped with a Tensor G3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while the 50MP+48MP+48MP camera setup ensures high-quality photos. With a robust 5050mAh battery powering the device, it ensures extended usage. Priced at a maximum retail of ₹1,06,999, this smartphone combines powerful performance, a vivid display, advanced camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life.

