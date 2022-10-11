Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live for all users. The sale offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a mid-range phone this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Nothing, Samsung, Oppo and others. We have curated a list of smartphone deals under ₹30,000

Oppo F21s Pro

As part of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, Oppo F21s Pro is selling at a discounted price of ₹24,999. The smartphone comes powered by a 4,500mAh battery and features a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the handset offers a 64MP quad camera paired with 64MP+2MP+2MP sensors.

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 is currently available at ₹26,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in around 33 minutes with the 65watt charger.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a is up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹27,699 onwards in the sale. It is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset and packs up to 128GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with dual 12MP camera sensors.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

As per Flipkart webpage, Motorola Edge 20 Pro’s retail price is ₹28,749. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Plus processor and boasts of triple camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of 108MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors. Users will get a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.