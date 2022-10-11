Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Offer on smartphones under ₹30,0002 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 01:06 PM IST
- Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live for all users. It will end on October 16, 2022.
Listen to this article
Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live for all users. The sale offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a mid-range phone this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Nothing, Samsung, Oppo and others. We have curated a list of smartphone deals under ₹30,000