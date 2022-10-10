Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available at 19,000 off

Flipkart Big Diwali sale goes live for Plus members. The sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and others. If you are looking to buy a premium Android phone, then here’s a deal for you. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a discount of ₹19,000. The smartphone was launched in January this year with a starting price of ₹54,999. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently selling with a discount of ₹19,000 on Flipkart. After the discount, the handset can be purchased at ₹35,999.

