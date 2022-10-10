Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available at 19,000 off

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G's 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently selling with a discount of ₹19,000 on Flipkart.
After the discount, the handset can be purchased at ₹35,999.
Flipkart Big Diwali sale goes live for Plus members. The sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and others. If you are looking to buy a premium Android phone, then here’s a deal for you. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a discount of ₹19,000. The smartphone was launched in January this year with a starting price of ₹54,999. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently selling with a discount of ₹19,000 on Flipkart. After the discount, the handset can be purchased at ₹35,999.
Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also giving up to 10% off on all purchases made using SBI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. With the said bank offers, buyers can get ₹1,250 on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The diwali sale will begin for all Flipkart members on October 11, 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and is backed by a 4500mAh battery. On the camera front, the handset features triple camera setup at the back. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP main lens along with an 8MP telephoto sensor.
For selfies, the smartphone boasts of a 32 MP camera at the front. The camera system on the phone comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant.
Recently, the company rolled out the October Android security patch to Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. According to a report by SamMobile, the update brings firmware version G990EXXU3CVI8 and is available to users in India having model number SM-G990E.
