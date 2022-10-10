Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets a massive price cut!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Details on price drop

According to Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been listed at a discounted price of ₹59,999 instead of ₹95,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Customers can apply a discount up to ₹1,000 on Kotak and SBI Bank Credit cards. Moreover, customers can get this smartphone with an exchange offer up to ₹21,900.