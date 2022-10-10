Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets a massive price cut!

The sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and others. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available with a discount of ₹36,000. The smartphone was launched last year. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and runs on Android 11
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Flipkart Big Diwali sale goes live for Plus members. The sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and others. If you are looking to buy a premium Android phone, then here’s a deal for you. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available with a discount of ₹36,000. The smartphone was launched last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Flipkart Big Diwali sale goes live for Plus members. The sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and others. If you are looking to buy a premium Android phone, then here’s a deal for you. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available with a discount of ₹36,000. The smartphone was launched last year.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Details on price drop
According to Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been listed at a discounted price of ₹59,999 instead of ₹95,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Customers can apply a discount up to ₹1,000 on Kotak and SBI Bank Credit cards. Moreover, customers can get this smartphone with an exchange offer up to ₹21,900.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Details on price drop
According to Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been listed at a discounted price of ₹59,999 instead of ₹95,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Customers can apply a discount up to ₹1,000 on Kotak and SBI Bank Credit cards. Moreover, customers can get this smartphone with an exchange offer up to ₹21,900.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic main display 2X AMOLED display with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display with 60Hz refresh rate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic main display 2X AMOLED display with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display with 60Hz refresh rate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and runs on Android 11. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This smartphone from Samsung packs a 3,300mAh lithium-ion battery.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and runs on Android 11. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This smartphone from Samsung packs a 3,300mAh lithium-ion battery.
For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 houses a dual camera back camera setup with a primary sensor of 12MP and an ultra-wide lens of 12MP. It supports auto framing, quick shot and night mode. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy Flip 3 comes with a 10MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 which also provides optical image stabilisation.
For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 houses a dual camera back camera setup with a primary sensor of 12MP and an ultra-wide lens of 12MP. It supports auto framing, quick shot and night mode. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy Flip 3 comes with a 10MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 which also provides optical image stabilisation.
Talking about connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.This Nano SIM and E-SIM device also comes equipped with sensors such as accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and more.
Talking about connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.This Nano SIM and E-SIM device also comes equipped with sensors such as accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and more.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a discount of ₹19,000 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone was launched in January this year with a starting price of ₹54,999. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently selling with a discount of ₹19,000 on Flipkart. After the discount, the handset can be purchased at ₹35,999.
Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a discount of ₹19,000 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone was launched in January this year with a starting price of ₹54,999. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently selling with a discount of ₹19,000 on Flipkart. After the discount, the handset can be purchased at ₹35,999.