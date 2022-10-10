Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts at midnight: Offers on gaming TWS buds

Flipkart Big Diwali sale will offer up to 45% off on smartphones. In the sale, buyers will be able to avail exchange offers on smartphones. Flipkart will also offer EMI easy buying options as well along with screen damage protection and Flipkart Pay Later. In case you are looking for gaming TWS earbuds and headphones, the e-tailer has announced some offers on them. Here is a list of such hand-picked items below: