Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts at midnight: Offers on gaming TWS buds

Flipkart has announced the Big Diwali sale on its platform. The sale starts tonight at 12AM and will continue till October 16. During the sale, the e-tailer will offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There will be offers for Kotak Bank credit card holders as well.
Flipkart Big Diwali sale will offer up to 45% off on smartphones. In the sale, buyers will be able to avail exchange offers on smartphones. Flipkart will also offer EMI easy buying options as well along with screen damage protection and Flipkart Pay Later. In case you are looking for gaming TWS earbuds and headphones, the e-tailer has announced some offers on them. Here is a list of such hand-picked items below:
truke BTG Alpha
The truke BTG Alpha comes at a discounted price of ₹799 instead of ₹2499. It comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers 38 hours of battery life with 1.5 hours charging time. The device features ENC support and offers AAC Codec as well with 13mm drivers.
Wings X-Fire Gaming TWS
These earbuds are priced at ₹699 instead of ₹3999 after a discount of 82%. The e-tailer is offering a flat ₹100 instant cashback on Paytm wallet. It features an 8mm driver, Bluetooth version 5.3 and claimed to provide 25 hours of total battery life.
WeCool Freesolo x3
The WeCool Freesolo x3 is listed at ₹899 instead of ₹4,999 on Flipkart. The e-tailer is offering a flat ₹100 instant cashback on Paytm wallet. These earbuds come with 10mm drivers, support Bluetooth version 5.1 and are claimed to offer 30 hours of battery life with 1.5 hours of charging.
Ambrane Dots Play
The Ambrane Dots Play is listed at ₹899 instead of ₹1999. These TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.1 and gaming mode with 46ms low latency. It is equipped with 13mm drivers and is claimed to offer 1 hour 20 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. Overall, it is claimed to provide 19 hours of total playtime.
The Wings Phantom 500 is up for grabs at ₹999 instead of ₹4999. Customers can avail additional 5% discount on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. These earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 and offer a total of 30 hours of play time.
