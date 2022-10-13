Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Top deals on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi and more

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its third day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a mid-range flagship level smartphone this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Nothing, Realme, Vivo and others. We have curated a list of smartphone deals under ₹30,000.
Poco F4 5G
The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant of Poco F4 5G is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale at a discounted price of ₹23,499 instead of ₹32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to ₹16,900. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.
realme 9 Pro+ 5G
The realme 9 Pro+ 5G’s 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is listed for ₹24,999 instead of ₹27,999. Customers can avail a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to ₹16,900. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.
Xiaomi 11i 5G
The Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at a discounted price of ₹26,999 instead of ₹31,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to ₹19,150. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor. It packs a 5160mAh battery.
vivo V25 5G
This smartphone’s 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant is up for grabs at ₹27,999 instead of ₹32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to ₹18,900. This smartphone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.
