Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Top deals on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi and more

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Top deals on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi and more

2 min read . 06:15 PM ISTGovind Choudhary
Flipkart offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers.

  • If you are planning to buy a mid-range flagship level smartphone this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and others. We have curated a list of smartphone deals under 30,000.

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its third day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a mid-range flagship level smartphone this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Nothing, Realme, Vivo and others. We have curated a list of smartphone deals under 30,000.

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its third day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a mid-range flagship level smartphone this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Nothing, Realme, Vivo and others. We have curated a list of smartphone deals under 30,000.

Poco F4 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant of Poco F4 5G is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale at a discounted price of 23,499 instead of 32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to 1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 16,900. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.

Poco F4 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant of Poco F4 5G is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale at a discounted price of 23,499 instead of 32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to 1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 16,900. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.

realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G’s 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is listed for 24,999 instead of 27,999. Customers can avail a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 16,900. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.

realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G’s 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is listed for 24,999 instead of 27,999. Customers can avail a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 16,900. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

The Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at a discounted price of 26,999 instead of 31,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to 1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 19,150. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor. It packs a 5160mAh battery.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

The Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at a discounted price of 26,999 instead of 31,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to 1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 19,150. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor. It packs a 5160mAh battery.

vivo V25 5G

This smartphone’s 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant is up for grabs at 27,999 instead of 32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to 1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 18,900. This smartphone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.

vivo V25 5G

This smartphone’s 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant is up for grabs at 27,999 instead of 32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to 1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to 18,900. This smartphone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ display and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP