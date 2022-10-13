Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Top deals on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi and more

Poco F4 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant of Poco F4 5G is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale at a discounted price of ₹23,499 instead of ₹32,999. Customers can avail a 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card up to ₹1,250. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this deal up to ₹16,900. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor. It houses a triple back camera setup and packs a 4500mAh battery.