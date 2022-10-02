Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale announced: Deals on TWS earbuds under 2,000

For the sale, the e-tailer has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card along with EMI transactions. As always, the sale will start 24-hour early for Flipkart Plus members.
Flipkart has announced the Big Dussehra Sale on its platform. The sale will start October 5 and will continue till October 8. The four-day long sale will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and electrical home appliances. For the sale, the e-tailer has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card along with EMI transactions.
As always, the sale will start 24-hour early for Flipkart Plus members. It means the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will begin October 3 for the Plus members. Flipkart has revealed offers on some electronics and gadgets.
The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming sale. Here is a list of hand-picked deals on TWS earbuds under ₹2,000.
OnePlus Nord Buds CE
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹1,899 instead of ₹2,699. Customers can avail a five per cent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It comes with 13,4mm dynamic drives and is claimed to offer up to 80 minutes of battery with fast charging in 10 minutes.
OPPO Enco Buds 2
The OPPO Enco Buds 2 is available at Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹1,799. Customers can avail a five per cent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It comes with 28 hours of battery life and supports deep noise cancellation.
realme Techlife Buds T100
The TWS earbuds from Realme are up for grab at a discounted price of ₹1,792 instead of ₹2,999. Customers can avail a five per cent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This device comes with 10mm dynamic bass drivers and supports up to 28 hours of total playback with fast charging of 10 minutes.
Noise Buds VS102 Plus
The Noise Buds VS102 Plus is available at Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹1,599 instead of ₹3,999. Customers can avail a five per cent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This device comes with an 11mm driver, claims to provide 36 hours of total playtime and supports Type-C charging.
Mivi DuoPods F70
The Mivi DuoPods F70 is available for grab at a discounted price of ₹1,499. It comes with four mic environmental noise cancellation, 50 hours of battery life and support touch controls.
