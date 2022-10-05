Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Top deals on affordable smartphones under 10,000

The four-day long sale starts today and will continue till October 8. As part of the sale, buyers can get 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards along with EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Realme and others.
Flipkart is back with another festive sale. Dubbed Big Dussehra Sale, it is now live for all Flipkart users. The four-day long sale starts today and will continue till October 8. As part of the sale, buyers can get 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards along with EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Realme and others. Are you planning to buy a budget-friendly smartphone? We have curated a list that you may like.
Poco C31
The Poco C31 is available at a discounted price of ₹7,499 instead of ₹10,999 during the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. Customers can avail an instant 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, an exchange offer up to ₹7,499 is also available on this smartphone. The handset features 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM with expandable storage up to 512GB. It runs on MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
Infinix HOT 12 Play
The Infinix HOT 12 Play is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹8,199 instead of ₹11,999. Customers can avail an instant 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, an exchange offer up to ₹7,600 is also available on this smartphone. The handset features 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM with expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs on a Unisoc T610 processor.
Redmi 10
This smartphone from Redmi is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹8,999 instead of ₹14,999. Customers can avail an instant 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, an exchange offer up to ₹8,450 is also available on this smartphone. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery.
Realme C33
The Realme C33 is listed on the Flipkart sale at a discounted price of ₹9,999 instead of ₹12,999. Interested customers can avail an instant 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, an exchange offer up to ₹9,400 is also available on this smartphone. This device runs on Unisoc T612 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy F13
The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes at a discounted price of ₹9,999 instead of ₹14,999 during the Flipkart sale. Interested customers can avail an instant 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, an exchange offer up to ₹9,400 is also available on this smartphone. This device runs on Exynos 850 SoC and features a 6,000mAh battery.
