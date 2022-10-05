Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Top deals on smart TVs2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
- Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale is live for Plus and other members
- It will continue till October 8
Flipkart is back with another festive sale. Dubbed Big Dussehra Sale, it is now live for all Flipkart users. The four-day long sale starts today and will continue till October 8. As part of the sale, buyers can get 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards along with EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving offers on smart TVs from Samsung, Mi, Realme and others. Are you planning to buy a smart TV for your home? We have curated a list that you may like
Mi 5A HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio
Mi 5A (2022 model) is selling with 48% off on Flipkart. The smart TV can be purchased at ₹12,999 in the ongoing sale. It is equipped with a 32-inch HD Ready display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV has an audio output of 20 watts and comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.
OnePlus U1S Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
After a discount of 26% on its original price, OnePlus U1S smart TV is up for grabs at ₹36,999 in Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. The smart TV has a 50-inch Ultra HD 4K display having 3840x2160 pixel resolution. The device gives an audio output of 30 watts and comes with a bezel-less design.
Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 33% off. In the Flipkart Dussehra sale, the TV can be purchased at ₹11,999. The smart TV offers a 32-inch HD Ready LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes with a 24 watt speaker system with Dolby Surround Audio.
Samsung Crystal 4K Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV
This Samsung smart TV is selling at a discounted price of ₹29,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The smart TV has a 43-inch Ultra HD 4K display with 3840x2160 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with crystal processor 4k and features Q Symphony technology. The smart TV comes with Samsung TV Plus and offers a wide range of virtual channels for your entertainment.
