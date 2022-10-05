Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart is back with another festive sale. Dubbed Big Dussehra Sale, it is now live for all Flipkart users. The four-day long sale starts today and will continue till October 8. As part of the sale, buyers can get 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards along with EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving offers on smart TVs from Samsung, Mi, Realme and others. Are you planning to buy a smart TV for your home? We have curated a list that you may like

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}