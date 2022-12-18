Flipkart Big Saving Days: Apple iPhone 13 available with huge discounts

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Apple iPhone 13 available with huge discounts2 min read . 03:22 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is selling with a flat discount of ₹7,000 on its original price. The smartphone is listed at ₹62,999 on Flipkart
Flipkart is running Big Saving Days sale on its platform. The six-day long sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, electronics, gadgets and more. The e-tailer has listed huge discounts on smartphones from across brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme and others. It has also partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then here’s a deal that you may like
Flipkart is running Big Saving Days sale on its platform. The six-day long sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, electronics, gadgets and more. The e-tailer has listed huge discounts on smartphones from across brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme and others. It has also partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then here’s a deal that you may like
Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is selling with a flat discount of ₹7,000 on its original price. The smartphone is listed at ₹62,999 on Flipkart. As mentioned above, there is a 10% discount for SBI Bank customers. In addition, there is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card holders.
Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is selling with a flat discount of ₹7,000 on its original price. The smartphone is listed at ₹62,999 on Flipkart. As mentioned above, there is a 10% discount for SBI Bank customers. In addition, there is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card holders.
Flipkart is also giving exchange offers on the Apple iPhone 13. Buyers can get a maximum discount of up to ₹17,500 on exchanging their old smartphones. Do note that the final exchange value depends on the brand and working condition value of your old phone.
Flipkart is also giving exchange offers on the Apple iPhone 13. Buyers can get a maximum discount of up to ₹17,500 on exchanging their old smartphones. Do note that the final exchange value depends on the brand and working condition value of your old phone.
The online retailer is also giving easy buying options including standard EMI and no-cost EMI starting at ₹10,500.
The online retailer is also giving easy buying options including standard EMI and no-cost EMI starting at ₹10,500.
In terms of speciations, Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
In terms of speciations, Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black are the colour options of iPhone 13. For camera performance, the handset comes with a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors.
Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black are the colour options of iPhone 13. For camera performance, the handset comes with a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors.
5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth version 5.0 are the connectivity options on the device. The smartphone runs on iOS15 operating system and is eligible for the latest iOS 16 operating systems. The device offers a durable design that’s water and dust-resistant. It comes with ceramic shield protection.
5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth version 5.0 are the connectivity options on the device. The smartphone runs on iOS15 operating system and is eligible for the latest iOS 16 operating systems. The device offers a durable design that’s water and dust-resistant. It comes with ceramic shield protection.