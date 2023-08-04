Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Best deals on flagship smartphones including iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (2) and more4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is live in India until August 9, offering discounts on smartphones, electronics, and more. Some of the best deals include the Apple iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (2), Samsung Galaxy S22+, vivo V27 5G, and realme 11 Pro+ 5G.
E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Big Saving Days Sale which is currently live in India. It will run until August 9. Previously, early access was granted to Flipkart Plus users who have already begun purchasing discounted products.
