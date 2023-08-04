E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Big Saving Days Sale which is currently live in India. It will run until August 9. Previously, early access was granted to Flipkart Plus users who have already begun purchasing discounted products.

The sale will offer smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops and other electronics on discounted prices.

During the Big Saving Days Sale, Flipkart provides extra bank discounts as well. Interestingly, customers can enjoy a supplementary 10 per cent instant discount when using HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards for transactions.

Here are some of the best deals on flagship smartphones:

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is presently priced at ₹69,999 during the Flipkart sale instead of ₹79,900. Customers can further exchange their old smartphones and reduce the value up to ₹43,600. The smartphone was launched in September last year. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen offers a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and comes with a ceramic shield protection. The handset is resistant to spills and splashes.

Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. To perform camera duties, Apple iPhone 14 has a dual camera sensor on the back. This includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is priced at ₹44,999 during the Flipkart sale. The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

To keep the Nothing Phone (2) powered throughout the day, it comes equipped with a substantial 4700 mAh battery. Thanks to its 45W PPS charging capability, the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in just 55 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The most recent flagship model by Samsung, the Galaxy S22+, is offered in the Big Saving Days Sale at ₹59,999. Customers can further exchange their old smartphones and reduce the value up to ₹35,600. The Galaxy S22+ is equipped with a sophisticated camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens sensor. For selfies, it boasts a 10MP front camera.

The phone also features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a display with support for a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. With its larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, the S22+ offers an immersive viewing experience. Its substantial 4500 mAh battery supports both 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

vivo V27 5G

The vivo V27 5G is presently priced at ₹32,999 during the Flipkart sale instead of ₹36,999. Customers can further exchange their old smartphones and reduce the value up to ₹31,600.

Equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the phone boasts a 6.78-inch touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). It is furnished with options of 8GB and 12GB RAM. Operating on Android 13, the Vivo V27 operates on a 4600mAh non-removable battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of its camera capabilities, the Vivo V27 is outfitted with a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera setup housing a 50-megapixel sensor.

Running on FunTouch OS 13, which is built upon Android 13, the Vivo V27 offers a choice of 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹27,999. Customers can further exchange their old smartphones and reduce the value up to ₹27,350. The phone is equipped with a 6.70-inch touchscreen, boasting a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, the Realme 11 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It is available with options of 8GB and 12GB of RAM. Operating on Android 13, the device draws power from a 5000mAh non-removable battery that supports proprietary fast charging.

On the camera front, the Realme 11 Pro+ features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, there's a single 32-megapixel front camera.

Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, the phone offers a generous 256GB of inbuilt storage.