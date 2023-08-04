Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is presently priced at ₹69,999 during the Flipkart sale instead of ₹79,900. Customers can further exchange their old smartphones and reduce the value up to ₹43,600. The smartphone was launched in September last year. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen offers a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and comes with a ceramic shield protection. The handset is resistant to spills and splashes.