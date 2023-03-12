Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: 5G smartphone offers under 20,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: 5G smartphone offers under ₹20,0001 min read . 02:14 PM IST
- Flipkart's five-day long sale started March 11 and offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Vivo, Poco, Redmi and others.
Online commerce platform Flipkart is running a Big Saving Days sale. The five-day long sale started March 11 and offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Vivo, Poco, Redmi and others. Buyers can avail no-cost EMI, complete mobile protection and exchange offers as well. If you are on a budget and is looking to buy a new 5G phone, then here are some deals that you may like
Poco X4 Pro 5G
As listed on Flipkart webpage, Poco X4 Pro 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹14,499 in the sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.
Moto G73 5G
Moto G73 5G is the company’s latest handset that comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will go on sale on March 16 at 12pm. Offers include ₹2,000 off on exchanging old smartphones with the new.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G
Vivo T1 Pro can be purchased at ₹19,999 onwards in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The handset boasts of a 4,700mAh battery and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. The smartphone features a 64MP triple camera setup on the back, paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.
Infinix Hot 20 5G
After a discount of 32%, Infinix Hot 20 5G is available at a discounted price of ₹13,499 on Flipkart. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the handset has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is offered in Space Blue and Blaster Green colour variants.
