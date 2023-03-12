Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: 5G smartphone offers under 20,000

1 min read . 02:14 PM IST Livemint
  • Flipkart's five-day long sale started March 11 and offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Vivo, Poco, Redmi and others.

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running a Big Saving Days sale. The five-day long sale started March 11 and offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Vivo, Poco, Redmi and others. Buyers can avail no-cost EMI, complete mobile protection and exchange offers as well. If you are on a budget and is looking to buy a new 5G phone, then here are some deals that you may like

Poco X4 Pro 5G

As listed on Flipkart webpage, Poco X4 Pro 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of 14,499 in the sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.

Moto G73 5G

Moto G73 5G is the company’s latest handset that comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will go on sale on March 16 at 12pm. Offers include 2,000 off on exchanging old smartphones with the new.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro can be purchased at 19,999 onwards in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The handset boasts of a 4,700mAh battery and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. The smartphone features a 64MP triple camera setup on the back, paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Infinix Hot 20 5G

After a discount of 32%, Infinix Hot 20 5G is available at a discounted price of 13,499 on Flipkart. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the handset has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is offered in Space Blue and Blaster Green colour variants.

