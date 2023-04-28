Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins on May 5. Deals on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins on May 5. Deals on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:56 PM IST
According to the sale listing, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will offer the Pixel 6a at an effective price of ₹25,999 and the Realme GT Neo 3T at a discounted price of ₹19,999. The Poco X5 Pro will be available for purchase at ₹20,999, which includes certain offers.
Flipkart has announced its upcoming Big Saving Days Sale, promising significant discounts on phones. The sale is scheduled to start on May 5 and run for six days, concluding on May 10. The teaser page for the sale indicates that the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will be among those receiving discounts.
