Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on budget smartphones under 10,000

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce platform, is back with its Republic Day sales. The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale from e-tailer will begin from January 15 and conclude on Jan 20, 2023. Notably, the Flipkart Plus members can access all the offers and deals before everyone from January 14, 2023. Moreover, users can also register for the Plus membership with 40 Flipkart Supercoins and get early access to the Big Savings Days sale.
During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, users can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on their purchases. Additionally, interested customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank and ICICI bank cards. The company’s Pay Later offer will also be there during the sale and the e-tailer will offer gift cards up to ₹1000.
Here are some of the best deals from e-tailer on smartphones under ₹10,000:
realme C30
The realme C30 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) variant comes at a discounted price of ₹5,749. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor. The smartphone houses an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.
POCO C50
The Poco C50 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) variant comes at a discounted price of ₹6,249. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 processor with up to 2.0 GHz processor. The smartphone houses an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Infinix Hot 12
The Infinix Hot 12 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) variant comes at a discounted price of ₹8,899. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹750. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G37 processor. The smartphone houses a dual primary camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the handset comes with an 8MP front camera sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery.
REDMI 10
The REDMI 10 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) variant comes at a discounted price of ₹8,899. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹750. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone houses a dual primary camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor along with a 2MP sensor camera. For selfies, the handset comes with a 5MP front camera sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery.
