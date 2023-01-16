Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on budget smartphones under 10,000

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce platform, is back with its Republic Day sales. The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale from e-tailer will begin from January 15 and conclude on Jan 20, 2023. Notably, the Flipkart Plus members can access all the offers and deals before everyone from January 14, 2023. Moreover, users can also register for the Plus membership with 40 Flipkart Supercoins and get early access to the Big Savings Days sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}