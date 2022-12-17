Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on smart TVs under 40,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on smart TVs under ₹40,0001 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- Flipkart Big Saving Days is a 6-day long sale that offer discounts on a range of products. Here's a list of smart TVs selling under ₹40,000
Flipkart is running Big Saving Days sale on its platform. As part of the sale, buyers can get discounts on products across categories and price range. If you are planning to buy a smart TV recently, we have curated a list of best performing smart TVs that are selling under ₹40,000 in the sale. Take a look
Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
The Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is offered in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. The display offers 3840x2160 pixel resolution and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is equipped with a 30 watt audio system and comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. Its 50-inch model is selling at ₹32,999 on Flipkart.
Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
This Nokia smart TV comes with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED display. It is currently available at ₹34,999 in the Flipkart sale. Nokia smart TV offers support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube and other apps. It can deliver a sound output of 24 watt.
OnePlus Y1S Pro
OnePlus Y1S Pro is selling at ₹39,99 on Flipkart. It comes with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is equipped with Oxygen Play 2.0 and provides access to popular channels and trending video-on-demand entertainment. The TV can provide 24 watt high-definition audio with Dolby Atmos.
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The 43-inch model is available at ₹31,990 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The smart TV has a Ultra HD (4K) Crystal 4K FE UHD display with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and 50Hz refresh rate. The TV has an audio output of 20 watt and runs on the Tizen operating system.
LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
The 2022 edition of LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with 43-inch display is up for purchase at ₹30,990 on Flipkart. The TV runs on WebOS and offers a 20 watt audio output. It is powered by Gen5 AI Processor 4K and packs 1.5GB of RAM with 8GB storage capacity.
