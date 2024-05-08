Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale 2024 has entered its final days, concluding tomorrow (May 09, 2024). The extra bonanza offers massive discounts on smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, laptops, televisions and more. If you have missed great deals and offers on smartphones, here is the chance to check the best deals you should not miss.

realme P1 Pro 5G

The realme P1 Pro 5G is priced at ₹21999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. This smartphone comes with a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ display ensuring a vivid viewing experience. For photography, it features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor, while the 16MP front-facing camera is good for selfies and video calls. With a 5000 mAh battery, this smartphone offers extended usage. The device is powered by the 6 Gen 1 Processor, delivering high performance and efficient multitasking.

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G

The Nothing Phone (2a) 5G is up for grabs at ₹25999.This smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ display offers a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP secondary sensor for detailed photography. The 32MP front camera is ideal for capturing selfies and smooth video calls. With a 5000 mAh battery, you can expect long-lasting battery life to keep you connected throughout the day. Powering this smartphone is the Dimensity 7200 Pro Processor.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

TheMotorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is selling on Flipkart at ₹30999. Itcomes equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps, photos, videos, and other data. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) display. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 10MP tertiary sensor. The front-facing camera is a powerful 50MP, ideal for high-quality selfies. It packs 4500 mAh battery and is powered by the 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Processor, delivering fast and efficient performance for all your multitasking and gaming needs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

TheSamsung Galaxy S23 FE is priced at ₹35999.This smartphone boasts 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It features a 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ display for a crisp viewing experience. The rear camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 10MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device houses a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2200 Processor.

Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 (128GB ) variant is up for grabs at ₹63999. It features a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR display, delivering vibrant colors. For optics, the rear camera system consists of a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor and houses a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies. The Apple smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic chip with a 6-core processor for fast and efficient performance.

