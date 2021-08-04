Flipkart is conducting a Pre-Independence Day sale on its platform. The new sale has been scheduled to begin on 5 August and go on till 9 August. However, the sale will be opened to Flipkart Plus members one day in advance. Plus members will be able to access the offers from 12AM on 4 August.

The e-commerce giant, Flipkart will be offering bank discounts during the sale. Users will be able to get a 10% instant discount via purchases made via Axis Bank and ICICI Credit Cards.

Flipkart will offer deals on various product segments which includes smartphones, TVs, Appliances, beauty and fashion as well furniture.

Smartphones: Flipkart is offering deals on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, Oppo Vivo phones.

Electronics: Buyers will be able to get up to 70% off on headphones and speakers, up to 45% off on tablets and offers on other products as well.

Smart TVs: Flipkart is offering up to 65% off on best rated TVs. It will also offer no-cost EMI as well as offers on prepaid orders.

ACs: The e-commerce company is offering deals on best-selling ACs that start at ₹16,990 from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.