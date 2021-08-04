Flipkart will offer deals on various product segments which includes smartphones, TVs, Appliances, beauty and fashion as well furniture
Flipkart is conducting a Pre-Independence Day sale on its platform. The new sale has been scheduled to begin on 5 August and go on till 9 August. However, the sale will be opened to Flipkart Plus members one day in advance. Plus members will be able to access the offers from 12AM on 4 August.
The e-commerce giant, Flipkart will be offering bank discounts during the sale. Users will be able to get a 10% instant discount via purchases made via Axis Bank and ICICI Credit Cards.