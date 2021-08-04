Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live for Plus members. Details here

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live for Plus members. Details here

Flipkart is offering deals on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, Oppo Vivo phones
1 min read . 02:46 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Flipkart will offer deals on various product segments which includes smartphones, TVs, Appliances, beauty and fashion as well furniture

Flipkart is conducting a Pre-Independence Day sale on its platform. The new sale has been scheduled to begin on 5 August and go on till 9 August. However, the sale will be opened to Flipkart Plus members one day in advance. Plus members will be able to access the offers from 12AM on 4 August.

The e-commerce giant, Flipkart will be offering bank discounts during the sale. Users will be able to get a 10% instant discount via purchases made via Axis Bank and ICICI Credit Cards.

Flipkart will offer deals on various product segments which includes smartphones, TVs, Appliances, beauty and fashion as well furniture.

Smartphones: Flipkart is offering deals on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, Oppo Vivo phones.

Electronics: Buyers will be able to get up to 70% off on headphones and speakers, up to 45% off on tablets and offers on other products as well.

Smart TVs: Flipkart is offering up to 65% off on best rated TVs. It will also offer no-cost EMI as well as offers on prepaid orders.

ACs: The e-commerce company is offering deals on best-selling ACs that start at 16,990 from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

