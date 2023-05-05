Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14. Which one to purchase?2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:39 PM IST
As part of the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 for ₹57,999, which is a flat discount of approximately ₹12,000 from its original price of ₹69,900.
Flipkart is also offering a discount on the iPhone 14 and selling it for ₹67,999.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicked off on May 4 and will run until May 10, providing customers with discounts on the iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone 14. In addition, the e-commerce giant has teamed up with the State Bank of India to offer a 10% instant discount, resulting in further reductions to the already discounted prices.
