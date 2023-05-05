Home/ Technology / Gadgets/  Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14. Which one to purchase?
Back

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicked off on May 4 and will run until May 10, providing customers with discounts on the iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone 14. In addition, the e-commerce giant has teamed up with the State Bank of India to offer a 10% instant discount, resulting in further reductions to the already discounted prices.

As part of the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 for 57,999, which is a flat discount of approximately 12,000 from its original price of 69,900. Customers can also benefit from an additional SBI bank offer that provides a discount of 1,250 on top of the flat discount. The combination of these deals brings the price of the iPhone 13 down to 56,749. Exchange offers are also available, but the final value will depend on the condition and model of the phone being exchanged.

Flipkart is also offering a discount on the iPhone 14 during the Big Saving Days sale. The platform is selling the iPhone 14 for 67,999, which is a discount of approximately 12,000 from its official price of 79,900. Customers can also take advantage of the SBI bank offer, which provides an additional discount of 1,250 on top of the flat discount. The combination of these deals brings the price of the iPhone 14 down to 66,749. Exchange offers are available, but the final value will depend on the condition and model of the phone being exchanged.

During the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart is providing substantial discounts on both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. However, the question remains - which phone should you purchase? The latest iPhone 14 is only priced 10,000 more than the iPhone 13. Therefore, it makes more sense to buy the iPhone 13 since both phones have comparable designs and specifications. Opting for the iPhone 13 and saving 10,000 would be a better decision rather than spending more on the iPhone 14, which provides a similar user experience.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 feature a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, a wide notch, A15 Bionic chipset, latest software, and a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system. Additionally, the battery life offered by both phones is similar, lasting approximately 15 hours on a single charge. However, it is worth noting that both phones will require charging at the end of the day.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. (Apple)

Apple iPhone 14 now available at lowest. Check deals on Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales

2 min read . 03 May 2023
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout