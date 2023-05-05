Flipkart is also offering a discount on the iPhone 14 during the Big Saving Days sale. The platform is selling the iPhone 14 for ₹67,999, which is a discount of approximately ₹12,000 from its official price of ₹79,900. Customers can also take advantage of the SBI bank offer, which provides an additional discount of ₹1,250 on top of the flat discount. The combination of these deals brings the price of the iPhone 14 down to ₹66,749. Exchange offers are available, but the final value will depend on the condition and model of the phone being exchanged.

