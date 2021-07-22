Flipkart will be conducting its Big Saving Days sale from 25 July. The e-commerce website will offer a curation of offers and deals on various product segments such as smartphones, smartTV, appliances, electronics, furniture and even clothing. Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the sale one day in advance from 24 July at midnight.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will offer numerous deals on popular smartphone brands such as Poco, realme, Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo and others.

Here are some of the popular deals revealed by the e-commerce giant:

Realme C20 with a 5000mAh battery will be selling at a price of ₹ 6,499. The discount includes ₹ 500 off on prepaid orders and exchange bonus.

6,499. The discount includes 500 off on prepaid orders and exchange bonus. Poco X3 Pro will be available will be available at a price of ₹ 17,249. The phone comes with a 120Hz and a Snapdragon 860 chipset.

17,249. The phone comes with a 120Hz and a Snapdragon 860 chipset. Realme X7 5G will be selling at ₹ 18,999. The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset along with a 50W charger.

18,999. The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset along with a 50W charger. Moto G40 Fusion will be selling at ₹ 13,499. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and it supports 120Hz refresh rate. The device also gets a triple camera setup.

13,499. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and it supports 120Hz refresh rate. The device also gets a triple camera setup. Vivo V21 5G will be selling at a price of ₹ 29,990 and buyers can avail an extra discount of ₹ 2,500 on exchange.

29,990 and buyers can avail an extra discount of 2,500 on exchange. Realme X7 Max 5G will be available at a price of ₹ 23,499. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which will be powering the OnePlus Nord 2 as well.

23,499. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which will be powering the OnePlus Nord 2 as well. Samsung Galaxy F62 with the flagship chipset Exynos 9825 will also be available with a massive discount. However, Flipkart has not unveiled the exact price. It is expected to sell at a price as low as ₹ 19,999.

19,999. Apple iPhone 12 will be available at a price of ₹ 67,999. The iPhone SE will be selling at ₹ 28,999 and the iPhone XR will be available at ₹ 37,999.

67,999. The iPhone SE will be selling at 28,999 and the iPhone XR will be available at 37,999. Redmi Note 9 (4GB variant) will be available at ₹ 11,499 whereas the Redmi 9 Prime will be selling at ₹ 9,999.

