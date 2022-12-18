Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Smartphones under 15,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Smartphones under ₹15,0002 min read . 09:52 PM IST
- Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discounts on credit and debit cards transactions. Here's a list of smartphones under ₹15,000
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale continues. As part of the ongoing sale, the online commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discounts on credit and debit cards transactions. If you are planning to buy a smartphone that is high on performance and is also easy on the pocket, then read on. We have curated a list of smartphones under ₹15,000 that you an buy in the sale
The smartphone is available with a discount of 18% on Flipkart. The phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model can be purchased at ₹12,999. The handset has a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display and comes powered by Mediatek Helio G96 processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP main camera paired with two 2MP sensors on the rear. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh lithium polymer battery.
After a discount of 23%, Poco M4 Pro 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling at ₹12,999. The smartphone comes powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The phone features a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display and offers a 16MP camera at the front.
Infinix HOT 20 5G
Infinix HOT 20 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹11,999. The handset packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is available at 33% off. It features an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and has a 50MP primary rear camera.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is selling with a discount of 37% and is available at ₹14,999. It packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is offered in Aqua Blue, Forest Green and Copper Blush colour variants. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.
Oppo K10
After a discount of 28%, Oppo K10 is selling at a discount of ₹13,490. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is equipped with a 6.59-inch full HD+ display. The handset has a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W SUPERVOOC charger.
