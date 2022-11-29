Flipkart Black Friday sale: Best deals on smart TVs you should not miss

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smart TVs that you should not miss:
realme NEO (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV
The realme NEO (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV can be purchased for ₹11,999 during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer worth ₹11,000 on this deal along with bank offers. The smart TV runs on Linux. It has 60Hz of refresh rate and 20W of sound output.
Mi 5A (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Mi 5A 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio (2022 Model) can be purchased for ₹13,499 during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer worth ₹11,000 on this deal along with bank offers. The smart TV runs on Android and supports Google Assistant and Chromecast in-built. It has 60Hz of refresh rate and 20W of sound output.
LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV
The LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV is available for grabs at ₹13,990 instead of ₹21,990. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹11,000 along with bank offers. This smart TV runs on WebOS and supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube. It has 50Hz of refresh rate and 10W of sound output.
OnePlus Y1 (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
The OnePlus Y1 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio (40FA1A00) is available for grabs at ₹19,999 instead of ₹27,999. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹7,600 along with bank offers. This smart TV runs on Android and supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube. It has 60Hz of refresh rate and 20W of sound output.