Flipkart Black Friday sale: Best deals on smartphones under 20,000

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smartphones under ₹20,000 that you should not miss:
POCO X4 Pro 5G
The POCO X4 Pro 5G (128 GB ROM + 6 GB RAM) can be purchased for ₹17,999 during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer worth ₹17,000 on this deal along with bank offers. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor and features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple camera rear setup.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G
The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G (128 GB ROM + 6 GB RAM) variant is available for grabs at ₹18,999 instead of ₹24,999. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹17,500 along with bank offers. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor and features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a primary triple camera setup.
Motorola g82 5G
The Motorola g82 5G (6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹19,999 instead of ₹23,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a primary triple camera rear setup.
realme 9 5G SE
The realme 9 5G SE (128 GB ROM and 6 GB RAM) variant is listed at ₹19,999 instead of ₹24,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple camera rear setup. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor.
