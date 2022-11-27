Flipkart Black Friday sale: Budget-friendly deals on smartphones under 10,000

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smartphones under ₹10,000 that you should not miss:
The LAVA Z66 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) can be purchased for ₹7,777 during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer worth ₹7,250 on this deal along with bank offers. The smartphone is powered by a Octa Core Processor and features a 6.08-inch HD+ display. It houses a 3,950mAh battery and comes with a dual camera rear setup.
The Infinix Hot 12 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM) variant is available for grabs at ₹8,799 instead of ₹12,999. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹8,200 along with bank offers. This smartphone is powered by a Meditek Helio G37 Processor and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display. It houses a primary dual camera setup.
The realme C33 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹8,999 instead of ₹11,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹8,400. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a primary dual camera rear setup.
