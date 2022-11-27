Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Black Friday sale: Budget-friendly deals on smartphones under 10,000

Flipkart Black Friday sale: Budget-friendly deals on smartphones under 10,000

1 min read . 10:36 PM ISTLivemint
The realme C33 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of 8,999 during the sale

  • The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smartphones under 10,000 that you should not miss.

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smartphones under 10,000 that you should not miss:

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smartphones under 10,000 that you should not miss:

LAVA Z66

LAVA Z66

The LAVA Z66 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) can be purchased for 7,777 during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer worth 7,250 on this deal along with bank offers. The smartphone is powered by a Octa Core Processor and features a 6.08-inch HD+ display. It houses a 3,950mAh battery and comes with a dual camera rear setup.

The LAVA Z66 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) can be purchased for 7,777 during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer worth 7,250 on this deal along with bank offers. The smartphone is powered by a Octa Core Processor and features a 6.08-inch HD+ display. It houses a 3,950mAh battery and comes with a dual camera rear setup.

Infinix Hot 12

Infinix Hot 12

The Infinix Hot 12 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM) variant is available for grabs at 8,799 instead of 12,999. It gets an exchange offer up to 8,200 along with bank offers. This smartphone is powered by a Meditek Helio G37 Processor and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display. It houses a primary dual camera setup.

The Infinix Hot 12 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM) variant is available for grabs at 8,799 instead of 12,999. It gets an exchange offer up to 8,200 along with bank offers. This smartphone is powered by a Meditek Helio G37 Processor and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display. It houses a primary dual camera setup.

realme C33

realme C33

The realme C33 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of 8,999 instead of 11,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 8,400. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a primary dual camera rear setup.

The realme C33 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of 8,999 instead of 11,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 8,400. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a primary dual camera rear setup.

Motorola g22

Motorola g22

The Motorola g22 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM) variant is listed at 9,999 instead of 13,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 9,450. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a quad camera rear setup. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G37 Processor.

The Motorola g22 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM) variant is listed at 9,999 instead of 13,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 9,450. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a quad camera rear setup. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G37 Processor.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP