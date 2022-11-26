Flipkart Black Friday sale: Deals on smartphones you should not miss

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here are some of the deals on smartphones that you should not miss:
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G can be purchased for as low as ₹54,999 during the Balck Friday sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was originally launched in India for ₹59,999. Interested buyers are simply getting a discount of ₹5,000 on this handset from Motorola. This price is for the 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and features a 200 MP triple rear camera setup.
Apple iPhone 11
The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB storage) variant is available for grabs at ₹39,999 instead of ₹43,900. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone is powered by a A13 Bionic chip processor and features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It houses a dual rear camera,
vivo V25 Pro 5G
The vivo V25 Pro 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹35,999 instead of ₹39,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone features a 6.56-inch FHD+ display, houses a 4,830mAh battery and comes with a triple camera rear setup.
realme GT Neo 3T
The realme GT Neo 3T (128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM) variant is listed at ₹31,999 instead of ₹36,999. Interestingly, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple camera rear setup.