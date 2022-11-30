Flipkart Black Friday sale ends tonight: Offers on iPhone 11, Pixel 7 and more

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale ends tonight. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Flipkart is giving decent offers on several products which includes Google Pixel 7, iPhone 11, Nothing Phone (1) and more. Here are some of the best handpicked deals for you:
Nothing Phone (1)
The 8GB+128GB storage model of Nothing Phone (1) is selling at ₹27,499 on Flipkart Black Friday sale 2022. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and has a 6.55-inch full HD+ screen. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 12 operating system. The handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 is listed at ₹59,999 on Flipkart. With current bank discounts and offers, the phone can be purchased at as low as ₹51,499. The smartphone comes powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor and houses a 4,270mAh battery. Buyers will get a dual camera on the back with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G can be purchased for as low as ₹54,999 during the Balck Friday sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was originally launched in India for ₹59,999. Interested buyers are simply getting a discount of ₹5,000 on this handset from Motorola. This price is for the 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and features a 200 MP triple rear camera setup.
Apple iPhone 11
The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB storage) variant is available for grabs at ₹39,999 instead of ₹43,900. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone is powered by a A13 Bionic chip processor and features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It houses a dual rear camera,
MacBook Air M1
The MacBook Air M1 is available for grabs at ₹88,990 during the Flipkart sale. It comes with an additional discount of ₹10,000 using the HDFC bank credit card/ It comes with 8GB RAM and a 13-inch display of 400 nits of brightness.
LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV
The LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV is available for grabs at ₹13,990 instead of ₹21,990. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹11,000 along with bank offers. This smart TV runs on WebOS and supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube. It has 50Hz of refresh rate and 10W of sound output.
OnePlus Y1 (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
The OnePlus Y1 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio (40FA1A00) is available for grabs at ₹19,999 instead of ₹27,999. It gets an exchange offer up to ₹7,600 along with bank offers. This smart TV runs on Android and supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube. It has 60Hz of refresh rate and 20W of sound output.