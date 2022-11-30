Flipkart Black Friday sale ends tonight: Offers on iPhone 11, Pixel 7 and more

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale ends tonight. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Flipkart is giving decent offers on several products which includes Google Pixel 7, iPhone 11, Nothing Phone (1) and more. Here are some of the best handpicked deals for you:

