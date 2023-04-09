Flipkart is presently offering discounts on latest air conditioners across brands this summer. If you are looking for a new AC this summer to beat the heat, then here is your chance. We have compiled a list for you from brands such as Samsung, LG, and more under ₹40,000.

Blue Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

This 1.5 ton AC from Blue Star is available at a price of ₹36,190. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1500. This AC comes with 4-in-1 cooling mode and runs at four different capacities to deliver the right amount of cooling, as per the manufacturer. It comes equipped with self diagnosis, dust filter and stabilizer free operation.

Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

This 1.5 ton AC from Samsung is available at a price of ₹35,499. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1500. This AC comes with 5-in-1 cooling mode and claimed to save more up to 73 percent with Digital Inverter compressor, as per the manufacturer.

LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

The LG 1.5 ton AC is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹37,990. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1500. This AC comes with 6-in-1 cooling mode and comes with AI dual inverter two way Swing, HD filter with anti-virus protection AC and more.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

The Voltas 1.5 ton AC is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹33,490. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1500. This AC comes with auto-adjustable temperature to temperature to ensure the right temperature, claims the manufacturer.

Whirlpool Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

This 1.5 ton AC from Samsung is available at a price of ₹32,499. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1500.