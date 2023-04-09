Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart brings great offers on new air conditioners. Deals on LG, Samsung, more

Flipkart brings great offers on new air conditioners. Deals on LG, Samsung, more

2 min read . 01:30 PM IST Govind Choudhary
For representational purposes.

  • If you are looking for a new AC this summer to beat the heat, then here is your chance. We have compiled a list for you from brands such as Samsung, LG, and more under 40,000.

Flipkart is presently offering discounts on latest air conditioners across brands this summer. If you are looking for a new AC this summer to beat the heat, then here is your chance. We have compiled a list for you from brands such as Samsung, LG, and more under 40,000.

Blue Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

This 1.5 ton AC from Blue Star is available at a price of 36,190. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to 1500. This AC comes with 4-in-1 cooling mode and runs at four different capacities to deliver the right amount of cooling, as per the manufacturer. It comes equipped with self diagnosis, dust filter and stabilizer free operation. 

Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star 

This 1.5 ton AC from Samsung is available at a price of 35,499. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to 1500. This AC comes with 5-in-1 cooling mode and claimed to save more up to 73 percent with Digital Inverter compressor, as per the manufacturer. 

LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star 

The LG 1.5 ton AC is available on Flipkart at a price of 37,990. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to 1500. This AC comes with 6-in-1 cooling mode and comes with AI dual inverter two way Swing, HD filter with anti-virus protection AC and more.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

The Voltas 1.5 ton AC is available on Flipkart at a price of 33,490. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to 1500. This AC comes with auto-adjustable temperature to temperature to ensure the right temperature, claims the manufacturer. 

Whirlpool Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star 

This 1.5 ton AC from Samsung is available at a price of 32,499. Customers can avail a bank offer up to 10 percent off on using Yes bank credit card transactions, up to 1500. 

