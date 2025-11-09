Flipkart deal alert: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G available with up to ₹50,000 savings - here's how the deal works

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has remained one of the year’s best-selling smartphones, especially during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. During those events, the flagship was available at discounts of up to ₹40,000 – ₹50,000 off its original price, including various offers. If you missed out then, there is good news, you can still get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with savings of up to ₹50,000 or more on Flipkart. Here is how the latest deal works.

How to grab Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G with up to ₹ 50,000 discount? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently available for ₹86,564, down from its original price of ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, a straight 36% discount. You can make the deal even better by using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to get an additional ₹4,000 off. There is also an exchange offer, allowing you to trade in your old smartphone for up to ₹47,300, depending on its condition and your location. Altogether, you could save as much as up to ₹50,000 on this premium flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G specifications The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Armour, which helps cut reflections by as much as 75% in different lighting environments.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 740 graphics, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs One UI 7 based on Android 15, and Samsung has confirmed that it will receive the upcoming Android 16-based One UI 8 update. The brand also promises five years of operating system support.

For photography, the S24 Ultra boasts a versatile quad-camera setup: a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 12MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. With an IP68 rating, the handset is built to resist dust and water, capable of surviving submersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

