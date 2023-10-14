Are you an Apple fan who wants to upgrade your smartphone ? Or are you looking for a gift for someone who loves iPhones? Or you wish to move into the Apple family? If yes, then you are in luck. Flipkart is offering some amazing iPhone deals on Flipkart as part of its big billion days sale. You can get up to 18% off on the latest iPhone 15 models, and also save big on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and other models. These are some of the best deals on iPhone that you can find online.

Apple iPhones are crafted with the user in mind. With rich features and a luxurious blend of electronic gadgets that fit into the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone is a leading brand in the mobile phone market. This festive season, your favorite online shopping platform, Flipkart offers the Apple iPhones in unbelievable prices with great deals and offers.

You can get up to 18% off on iPhone 15, the latest model from Apple, and also save big on other models like iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more. Flipkart is also giving extra discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and bank offers to make your purchase even more affordable.

But hurry, these Flipkart loot deals are valid only till stocks last. So, don't miss this chance to grab your favorite iPhone at a discounted price. In this blog post, we will tell you about the features and specifications of each iPhone model that is on sale, and also give you some pros and cons to help you make an informed decision. Let's get started.

Product List

1. APPLE iPhone 15 Pro

This is the most advanced and powerful iPhone ever made by Apple. It has a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology that adapts the refresh rate to the content you are viewing. It also has a ceramic shield front that is four times more resistant to drops than the previous generation.

The APPLE iPhone 15 Pro is available on Flipkart for Rs.1,19,900, which is a discount from its original price of Rs.1,34,900. This is one of the best iPhone deals on Flipkart.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 15 Pro

- Display: 6.7-inch OLED display with ProMotion (2778 x 1284 pixels)

- Processor: A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 6 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB (expandable up to 512 GB with iCloud)

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP (telephoto, ultra-wide, wide) with LiDAR scanner

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 15

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Amazing display with ProMotion technology Expensive Powerful performance with A15 Bionic chip Heavy and bulky

Also read: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which iPhone should you choose next?

2. APPLE iPhone 15 Plus

This is a larger version of the iPhone 15, which has a similar design and features as the iPhone 15 Pro, but with some differences. The iPhone 15 Plus has a slightly smaller display of 6.5 inches, but it still has an OLED screen with ProMotion technology.

The APPLE iPhone 15 Plus is available on Flipkart for Rs.89,900, which is a discount of Rs.10,000 from its original price of Rs.99,900. This is another greatFlipkart offer sale that you can avail on an iPhone.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 15 Plus

- Display: 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion (2532 x 1170 pixels)

- Processor: A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 4 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB (expandable up to 256 GB with iCloud)

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide, wide)

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 17 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 15

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Large and vibrant display with ProMotion technology No telephoto lens or LiDAR scanner Smooth performance with A15 Bionic chip

3. APPLE iPhone 15

This is the standard version of the iPhone 15 series, which has a similar design and features as the iPhone 15 Plus, but with a smaller size and price. The iPhone 15 has a compact display of 5.8 inches, but it still has an OLED screen with ProMotion technology.

The APPLE iPhone 15 is available on Flipkart for Rs.69,900, which is a discount from its original price of Rs.79,900. This is one of the bestiPhone deals on Flipkart.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 15

- Display: 5.8-inch OLED display with ProMotion (2340 x 1080 pixels)

- Processor: A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 4 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB (expandable up to 256 GB with iCloud)

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide, wide)

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 15 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 15

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design No telephoto lens or LiDAR scanner Sharp and responsive display with ProMotion technology Small battery capacity

4. APPLE iPhone 14 Pro Max

This is the previous generation of the iPhone Pro series, which still offers some impressive features and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

The APPLE iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Flipkart for Rs.1,08,900, which is a discount from its original price of Rs.1,34,900. This is one of thetop offers on iPhone 14 that you can get on Flipkart.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Display: 6.7-inch OLED display (2778 x 1284 pixels)

- Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 6 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB (expandable up to 512 GB with iCloud)

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP (telephoto, ultra-wide, wide) with LiDAR scanner

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 14

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Huge and stunning display Heavy and bulky Excellent camera system with LiDAR scanner

5. APPLE iPhone 14 Plus

This is a larger version of the iPhone 14, which has a similar design and features as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with some differences. The iPhone 14 Plus has a slightly smaller display of 6.5 inches, but it still has an OLED screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.

The APPLE iPhone 14 Plus is available on Flipkart for Rs.65,999, which is a discount from its original price of Rs.89,900. This is another greatFlipkart offer sale that you can avail on an iPhone.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 14 Plus

- Display: 6.5-inch OLED display (2532 x 1170 pixels)

- Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 4 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB (expandable up to 256 GB with iCloud)

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide, wide)

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 17 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 14

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Large and vibrant display No telephoto lens or LiDAR scanner Smooth performance with A14 Bionic chip

Also read: Flipkart Sale 2023: Avail discounts up to 15% on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

6. APPLE iPhone 14

This is the standard version of the iPhone 14 series, which has a similar design and features as the iPhone 14 Plus, but with a smaller size and price. The iPhone 14 has a compact display of 5.8 inches, but it still has an OLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The APPLE iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart for Rs.59,900, which is a discount of Rs.10,000 from its original price of Rs.69,900. This is one of the bestiPhone deals on Flipkart.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 14

- Display: 5.8-inch OLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels)

- Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 4 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB (expandable up to 256 GB with iCloud)

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide, wide)

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 15 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 14

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design No telephoto lens or LiDAR scanner Sharp and responsive display

7. APPLE iPhone 12

This is the previous generation of the iPhone series, which still offers some decent features and performance. The iPhone 12 has a display of 6.1 inches, which is an OLED screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.

The APPLE iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart for Rs.44,599, which is a discount of Rs.10,000 from its original price of Rs.54,900. This is one of the best Flipkart loot deals that you can get on an iPhone.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 12

- Display: 6.1-inch OLED display (2532 x 1170 pixels)

- Processor: A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

- Memory: 4 GB RAM

- Storage: 128 GB

- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide, wide)

- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera

- Battery: Up to 17 hours of video playback

- OS: iOS 14

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G

- SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Other features: Face ID, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Sleek and colorful design No telephoto lens or LiDAR scanner Good camera quality No ProMotion technology

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 APPLE iPhone 15 Pro Display: 6.7-inch OLED display with ProMotion (2778 x 1284 pixels) Processor: A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 6 GB RAM APPLE iPhone 15 Plus Display: 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor: A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 4 GB RAM APPLE iPhone 15 Display: 5.8-inch OLED display with ProMotion (2340 x 1080 pixels) Processor: A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 4 GB RAM APPLE iPhone 14 Pro Max Display: 6.7-inch OLED display (2778 x 1284 pixels) Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 6 GB RAM APPLE iPhone 14 Plus Display: 6.5-inch OLED display (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 4 GB RAM APPLE iPhone 14 Display: 5.8-inch OLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels) Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 4 GB RAM APPLE iPhone 12 Display: 6.1-inch OLED display (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor: A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Memory: 4 GB RAM

Best overall product

The APPLE iPhone 15 Pro is the best overall iPhone in the market. The iPhone 15 Pro runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip in a smartphone. It also has a MagSafe wireless charging system that snaps on to the back of the phone and delivers up to 15W of power. It also has a ceramic shield front that is four times more resistant to drops than the previous generation. The iPhone 15 Pro has a triple rear camera system with a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a wide lens with a larger sensor that captures more light and detail. It also has a LiDAR scanner that enables faster autofocus and night mode portraits. The front camera is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that supports Face ID and Animoji. xThe iPhone 15 Pro comes in four colours: black titanium, silver, gold, and pacific blue. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB, which can be expanded up to 512 GB with iCloud.

Best value for money

The APPLE iPhone 12 is the cheapest iPhone in the market. Even though 3 generations behind the latest iPhone, it still offers amazing features. The iPhone 12 runs on the A13 Bionic chip, which is slightly slower than the A14 Bionic chip. It also has a MagSafe wireless charging system that delivers up to 15W of power. The iPhone 12 has a display of 6.1 inches, which is an OLED screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. It has a ceramic shield front that protects it from drops. The iPhone 12 has a dual rear camera system with an ultra-wide lens and a wide lens with a larger sensor. It does not have a telephoto lens or a LiDAR scanner like the newer models. The front camera is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that supports Face ID and Animoji. The iPhone 12 comes in six colours: blue, green, red, white, black, and purple. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB.

How to find the best iPhone for you?

iPhones are some of the most popular and advanced smartphones in the market. They offer a range of features and benefits that can suit different needs and preferences. However, with so many models and options available, how do you decide which one is the best for you? Here are some tips to help you make an informed choice.

- Consider your budget. iPhones are not cheap, and the price varies depending on the model, storage capacity, and colour. You can compare the prices of different models on Flipkart or other online platforms. You can also look for discounts and offers during special occasions like the Flipkartbest deals on iPhone.

- Consider your usage. iPhones have different capabilities and performance levels depending on the processor, battery, camera, and display. If you are a heavy user who needs a fast and powerful phone with a long battery life and a stunning display, you might want to go for the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you are a casual user who needs a simple and reliable phone with a good camera and a vibrant display, you might want to go for the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 14. If you are a budget-conscious user who needs a decent and affordable phone with a sleek design and a fast wireless charging, you might want to go for the iPhone 12.

- Consider your size preference. iPhones come in different sizes and weights depending on the display and design. If you prefer a large and immersive screen that is ideal for watching videos and playing games, you might want to go for the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which have a 6.7-inch display. If you prefer a medium-sized screen that is comfortable to hold and use, you might want to go for the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 14 Plus, which have a 6.5-inch display. If you prefer a compact and lightweight screen that is easy to carry and operate, you might want to go for the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 14, which have a 5.8-inch display.

These are some of the factors that you can consider when choosing the best iPhone for you. You can also read reviews and ratings from other users to get more insights and feedback. Ultimately, the best iPhone for you is the one that meets your needs, preferences, and expectations.

FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of buying an iPhone?

Ans : iPhones are some of the most popular and advanced smartphones in the market. They offer a range of benefits such as: - A smooth and user-friendly interface with iOS - A high-quality and durable design - A powerful and fast performance - A stunning and responsive display - An impressive and versatile camera system A fast and convenient wireless charging system - A secure and reliable authentication system with Face ID - A wide range of accessories and services

Question : What are the lesser-known accessibility features that make iPhones more inclusive for users with disabilities?

Ans : iPhones are designed with accessibility in mind, and there are numerous features to assist users with disabilities. Some lesser-known ones include: Magnifier: Turn your iPhone into a magnifying glass for easier reading of fine print or small objects. Sound Recognition: iPhones can notify users of important sounds, like a doorbell or a baby's cry. Back Tap: This feature allows users to perform custom actions by tapping the back of the iPhone, which can be helpful for users with limited mobility. VoiceOver: A powerful screen reader that narrates what's on the screen, enabling blind and visually impaired users to navigate the device. Live Listen: Use your iPhone as a remote microphone, transmitting sound to your hearing aids or AirPods.

Question : How can I get the best iPhone deals on Flipkart?

Ans : Flipkart is one of the best online platforms to buy iPhones at a discounted price. You can get the best iPhone deals on Flipkart by following these tips: - Check out the Flipkart big billion days sale, which is a special occasion where Flipkart offers some amazing discounts and offers on various products, including iPhones. You can save up to 18% on the latest iPhone 14 models, and also get great deals on the iPhone 15, iPhone 12, and other models. But hurry, these offers are valid only till stocks last. - Compare the prices of different models and storage capacities on Flipkart or other online platforms. You can also use filters and sort options to narrow down your search and find the best deal for you. - Read reviews and ratings from other users who have bought iPhones from Flipkart or other online platforms. You can get more insights and feedback on the features, performance, quality, and service of each iPhone model. - Look for additional benefits and offers that Flipkart or other online platforms may provide, such as free delivery, easy returns, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, cashback, coupons, vouchers, etc.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!