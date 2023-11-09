Flipkart deals for Samsung mobiles: Pay up to 62% less on mobile purchase

Looking to score incredible discounts on Samsung mobiles? Your search ends here! In the realm of Flipkart's exclusive deals, embark on a journey to save big on your next Samsung mobile purchase. From Flipkart loot deals to the allure of the Flipkart Diwali sale deals, our curated collection unveils a treasure trove of opportunities. Dive into the world of unbeatable offers during this Flipkart offer sale, where mobile aficionados can seize up to 62% off. Don't miss out on the chance to snag exclusive Samsung Galaxy deals and make your mobile dreams a reality!

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive Green, 128 GB)

Explore the epitome of style and performance with the SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G in a captivating Olive Green shade, exclusively on Flipkart. Seize the opportunity to get your Samsung Mobile during the Flipkart Diwali sale deals to experience this smartphone's exceptional features. The SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G boasts a sleek and captivating Olive Green design, ensuring a stylish statement. With a generous 128 GB storage capacity, enjoy ample space for apps, photos, games, and videos. A powerful 2.4 GHz CPU speed ensures seamless multitasking and smooth operation. The 50 MP optical sensor promises exceptional photo quality, especially in portrait mode. Experience blazing-fast internet speeds and enhanced connectivity with 5G technology.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive Green, 128 GB):

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: 2.4 GHz

Shooting Modes: Portrait

Optical sensor resolution: 50 MP

Dimensions: 17 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

Pros Cons Stunning Olive Green design Higher price point Ample 128 GB storage 5G connectivity

2. SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 128 GB)

The SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G in a vibrant Green shade is the perfect blend of style and innovation. With 128 GB of storage, you have all the space you need for your photos, apps, and files. The device boasts a powerful processor for seamless performance, ensuring you're always ahead of the game. This Samsung Mobile supports 5G connectivity for ultra-fast internet speeds. As part of the Flipkart loot deals, you can acquire this mobile at an irresistible price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the Samsung Galaxy deals.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 128 GB):

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: 2.8 GHz

Shooting Modes: Pro, Panorama, Night, Portrait

Optical sensor resolution: 64 MP

Dimensions: 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm

Pros Cons Generous Storage May expect better camera quality Powerful Performance Versatile Shooting Modes

3. SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 128 GB)

Meet the SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G in a chic Cloud Navy design. With a spacious 128 GB of storage, you'll have room for all your media and apps. The device features an impressive AMOLED display that brings your content to life with vivid colours. This Samsung Mobile supports 5G connectivity, ensuring your online experiences are lightning-fast. During the Flipkart offer sale, you can make this stylish and powerful mobile yours at an exclusive price. Dive into the world of mobile offers and elevate your mobile experience.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 128 GB):

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: 2.7 GHz

Shooting Modes: Super Steady, Single Take, Night Mode

Optical sensor resolution: 48 MP

Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.3 cm

Pros Cons High-Resolution Camera Premium Pricing Chic Cloud Navy design Swift Performance

4. SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Cream, 128 GB)

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in a sophisticated Cream shade is the epitome of innovation. With 128 GB of storage, you can keep your content organized and accessible. Its foldable design is a game-changer, offering a compact form factor and a dynamic AMOLED display. This Samsung Mobile supports 5G connectivity, making sure you're always connected at top speed. As a component of the exclusive Flipkart loot deals, this smartphone is offered at an appealing cost. Seize the opportunity to embrace the forefront of mobile technology through special Samsung Galaxy deals.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Cream, 128 GB):

Foldable Screen: Unfold a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display for a unique and immersive viewing experience.

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (1x3.09 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3x2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

Shooting Modes: Flex Mode, Dual Capture, Night Hyperlapse

Optical sensor resolution: 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide)

Dimensions (Folded): 7.5 x 8.4 x 1.7 cm

Pros Cons Foldable innovation Delicate design may not be suitable for all Ample 128 GB storage 5G connectivity

5. SAMSUNG Galaxy F04 (Opal Green, 64 GB)

In a rejuvenating Opal Green design, the SAMSUNG Galaxy F04 effortlessly combines style and cost-effectiveness and is available in Flipkart offer sale. Equipped with 64 GB of storage, it accommodates your photos and applications with ease. This Samsung Mobile strikes a harmonious equilibrium between features and affordability, making it an exceptional pick for individuals seeking a sleek, robust, and efficient device. As part of the exclusive Flipkart Diwali sale deals, you can now obtain this mobile at an irresistible price.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy F04 (Opal Green, 64 GB):

Screen size: 6.4 inches

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

Shooting Modes: AI Scene Optimizer, Super Steady Mode

Optical sensor resolution: 48 MP (wide)

Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm

Pros Cons Refreshing Opal Green design Moderate storage capacity Balanced 64 GB storage Budget-friendly

6. SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Nightsky Green, 64 GB)

With the Samsung Galaxy deals in Flipkart Diwali sale deals, discover the enchanting Nightsky Green aesthetic of the SAMSUNG Galaxy F13. Boasting 64 GB of storage, this Samsung Mobile provides a convenient repository for all your content. Elevate your low-light photography with its enhanced night mode, ensuring your pictures shine. Experience the captivating Nightsky Green and explore budget-friendly brilliance with the SAMSUNG Galaxy F13, featuring exceptional features and exclusive deals only on Flipkart.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Nightsky Green, 64 GB):

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Shooting Modes: Night Mode, Ultra Wide Mode

Optical sensor resolution: 48 MP (wide)

Dimensions: 16.3 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm

Pros Cons Efficient Processing Slightly heavier model Budget-Friendly Brilliance Enhanced Photography

7. SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB)

Dive into the world of speed and sophistication with this Samsung Mobile in Aqua Blue, featured exclusively on Flipkart. This device, with its advanced 5G connectivity and high-speed processor, is a standout choice during Flipkart loot deals. Elevate your mobile experience with a device that combines style and performance effortlessly. Experience the future of connectivity with the SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G in Aqua Blue, featuring cutting-edge features and exclusive deals only on Flipkart.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB):

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Shooting Modes: Super Night Mode, 4K Video Recording

Optical sensor resolution: 64 MP (wide)

Dimensions: 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

Pros Cons Sophisticated Aqua Blue design Higher price point Ample 128 GB storage 5G connectivity

8. SAMSUNG Galaxy A13 (Peach, 64 GB)

Experience the vibrant Peach hue and explore budget-friendly brilliance with the SAMSUNG Galaxy A13, featuring delightful features and exclusive deals only with Samsung Mobile. Indulge in the delightful Peach design of the SAMSUNG Galaxy A13, available exclusively on Flipkart. This budget-friendly smartphone promises a lasting battery and versatile AI camera capabilities. As part of Flipkart Diwali sale deals, it's your gateway to an affordable yet feature-rich mobile experience.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy A13 (Peach, 64 GB):

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Shooting Modes: AI Camera, Panorama

Optical sensor resolution: 48 MP (wide)

Dimensions: 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm

Pros Cons Smooth Navigation Battery life can be better Octa-core processor Exclusive Flipkart Deals

9. SAMSUNG Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 128 GB)

Immerse yourself in the advanced connectivity of the SAMSUNG Galaxy M33 5G in the sophisticated Emerald Brown shade, exclusively available on Flipkart. Explore its cutting-edge features and unbeatable deals during the Flipkart Diwali sale deals for a seamless and high-performance mobile experience. Experience advanced connectivity with the SAMSUNG Galaxy M33 5G in Emerald Brown, featuring cutting-edge features and exclusive deals only with Samsung Mobile.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 128 GB):

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Shooting Modes: Pro Mode, Super Night Mode

Optical sensor resolution: 64 MP (wide)

Dimensions: 16.8 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

Pros Cons Pro-Level Photography Touch sensitivity can improve 128 GB of internal storage Great Display

10. SAMSUNG Galaxy A72 (Awesome Black, 128 GB)

With Samsung mobile options, seize the sleekness of Awesome Black with the SAMSUNG Galaxy A72, available exclusively on Flipkart. This versatile device, part of Flipkart Diwali sale deals, offers a multitude of features, including a powerful processor and an immersive Single Take camera feature. Elevate your mobile experience with this stylish and high-performing smartphone.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy A72 (Awesome Black, 128 GB):

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

CPU speed: Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)

Shooting Modes: Single Take, Super Steady Video

Optical sensor resolution: 64 MP (wide)

Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm

Pros Cons Large Display Camera quality not that great Modern Design Octa-core processor ensures efficient performance

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive Green, 128 GB) Exquisite Olive Green design Dynamic 5G connectivity Versatile camera setup SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 128 GB) Futuristic Green design Cutting-edge 5G connectivity High-performance processor SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 128 GB) Chic Cloud Navy design Fast and Efficient 5G connectivity Impressive AMOLED display SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Cream, 128 GB) Innovative Foldable design Compact and Stylish Dynamic AMOLED display SAMSUNG Galaxy F04 (Opal Green, 64 GB) Refreshing Opal Green design Budget-friendly brilliance Balanced storage and performance SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Nightsky Green, 64 GB) Captivating Night Sky Green design Budget-friendly brilliance Enhanced Night Mode photography SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) Sophisticated Aqua Blue design Advanced 5G connectivity High-speed processor SAMSUNG Galaxy A13 (Peach, 64 GB) Delightful Peach design Balanced storage and affordability Versatile AI Camera capabilities SAMSUNG Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 128 GB) Sophisticated Emerald Brown design Advanced 5G connectivity Pro-level Super Night Mode photography SAMSUNG Galaxy A72 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) Sleek Awesome Black design Versatile features Immersive Single Take camera feature

Best overall product

When it comes to the extensive range of Samsung Mobile options, the SAMSUNG Galaxy A72 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) takes the lead. Boasting a sleek Awesome Black design and versatile features, this smartphone offers a powerful processor, impressive camera capabilities, and an immersive Single Take feature. With advanced specifications, it stands out as an excellent choice, especially during Flipkart Diwali sale deals. Experience the perfect blend of style and performance, making it a top pick among the diverse Samsung Galaxy deals available on Flipkart.

Best value for money

When considering the array of Samsung Mobile options, the SAMSUNG Galaxy F04 (Opal Green, 64 GB) stands out as the best value-for-money product. Priced affordably and featuring a refreshing Opal Green design, this phone offers a balanced blend of performance and style. With expandable storage, budget-friendly brilliance, and a host of other features, it ensures you get excellent value for your money, especially during exclusive Flipkart offer sale events. The SAMSUNG Galaxy F04 proves to be the ideal choice, embodying the perfect mix of affordability and functionality during Flipkart Diwali sale deals.

How to find the best deal for samsung mobile on flipkart?

Locating the best deal for a Samsung Mobile involves a strategic approach. Begin by staying updated on exclusive Flipkart Diwali sale deals and ongoing Flipkart offer sale events. Explore the range of Samsung Galaxy deals available during these promotions.

Next, identify your specific requirements, considering aspects such as performance, camera features, and battery life. Utilize the search filters on Flipkart's mobile section to narrow down options based on your preferences. Regularly check for Flipkart loot deals that may offer significant discounts or bundled offers on Samsung mobiles. Keep an eye on limited-time promotions and flash sales for exclusive mobile offers. Read user reviews to gain insights into real-world experiences with the desired Samsung mobile model. Compare specifications, ensuring the chosen device aligns with your needs. During Flipkart's exclusive events, consider additional benefits like extended warranty, exchange offers, or free accessories that may enhance the overall value of your purchase. By staying vigilant and informed, you can secure the best deal on a Samsung mobile, ensuring that you not only get a feature-rich device but also make the most of the available promotions and discounts on Flipkart.

FAQs

Question : What are the key features to look for when choosing a Samsung mobile on Flipkart?

Ans : When selecting a Samsung mobile on Flipkart, focus on key features like performance, camera capabilities, battery life, display quality, and storage options. Consider your specific needs and preferences to find a device that suits your requirements.

Question : How can I make the most of Flipkart loot deals when purchasing a Samsung mobile?

Ans : To maximize Flipkart loot deals, stay informed about ongoing promotions, flash sales, and limited-time offers. Set up notifications for exclusive events and be ready to make your purchase during these periods to benefit from significant discounts and special offers.

Question : Are there any tips for ensuring the best value for money when buying a Samsung mobile on Flipkart?

Ans : To ensure the best value for money, compare specifications, read user reviews, and consider additional benefits such as extended warranties, exchange offers, and free accessories during Flipkart Diwali sale deals. This way, you can make an informed decision and get the most out of your purchase.

Question : What advantages do Flipkart Diwali sale deals offer when buying a Samsung mobile?

Ans : Flipkart Diwali sale deals provide exclusive discounts, offers, and additional perks on a wide range of products, including Samsung mobiles. During these events, you can enjoy special pricing, bundled offers, and limited-time promotions, making it an ideal time to purchase a Samsung mobile.

Question : How can I stay updated on the latest mobile offers and promotions on Flipkart?

Ans : Stay informed by regularly checking Flipkart's mobile section for ongoing promotions, exclusive events, and Flipkart offer sale announcements. Subscribe to newsletters, enable notifications on the Flipkart app, and follow Flipkart's official social media channels to receive timely updates on the latest mobile deals and discounts.

