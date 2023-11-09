Flipkart Deals: Offers of up to 52% off on side-by-side refrigerators

Get ready to embark on a journey of excitement and savings as we unveil the incredible Flipkart deals. It's time to experience jaw-dropping offers on the most sought-after side-by-side refrigerators . Whether you've been dreaming of a kitchen upgrade or simply in need of a reliable fridge, this is the moment you've been eagerly anticipating.

The Flipkart Diwali Sale of 2023 has opened the doors to a treasure trove of discounts and deals that promise to not only keep your food fresh but also make your wallet feel a lot heavier. In this blog, we invite you to join us as we dive into the captivating world of side-by-side refrigerators and uncover why these remarkable appliances have become the talk of the town on Flipkart deals.

The modern kitchen has evolved into the heart of the home, and your choice of appliances can make a world of difference. Side-by-side refrigerators have become a symbol of sophistication and convenience, offering an array of features that cater to your culinary needs and lifestyle. Whether you're a passionate home chef or simply someone who enjoys the convenience of having fresh ingredients at your fingertips, side-by-side refrigerators are designed to cater to your every need.

So, fasten your seatbelts as we take you on a journey through the world of side-by-side refrigerators. We'll explore their cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, spacious interiors, and innovative designs that not only elevate the aesthetics of your kitchen but also streamline your daily routine. Whether you're looking for more freezer space, a sleek and modern look, or advanced cooling technology, these appliances have it all.

With the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023, you can save big while elevating your kitchen game. Our in-depth guide will help you navigate the myriad options available, ensuring that you make an informed decision that suits your needs and budget.

Join us in this thrilling adventure, where the best deals and discounts on side-by-side refrigerators await. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and enhance your lifestyle. Let's dive into the world of innovation, style, and savings as we unravel the magic of side-by-side refrigerators on Flipkart deals.

1. SAMSUNG 633 L Frost Free Side by Side 3 Star Refrigerator with Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter WiFi Embedded (Refined Inox, RS78CG8543S9HL)

The SAMSUNG RS78CG8543S9HL is a feature-packed 633 L side-by-side refrigerator in a refined Inox finish. With a 3-star rating, it's both energy-efficient and innovative, featuring a 5-in-1 Digital Inverter and embedded WiFi connectivity for smart control. Its convertible design adds flexibility to your storage needs, making it a stylish and practical addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of SAMSUNG 633 L Frost Free Side by Side 3 Star Refrigerator with Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter WiFi Embedded (Refined Inox, RS78CG8543S9HL):

633 L: Good for large families

Digital Inverter Compressor

3 Star: For Energy savings up to 35%

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit

User Manual: Warranty Card

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

Pros Cons Spacious 633 L capacity for extensive food storage. Higher initial cost compared to smaller models. Energy-efficient 3-star rating for reduced power consumption. Larger size may require more kitchen space. Innovative features including convertible design and embedded WiFi. Limited colour options (available in Refined Inox).

2. Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 563 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Inox, RSB585XPE)

The Voltas Beko RSB585XPE is a 563 L side by side refrigerator with a sleek Inox finish. Offering frost-free operation, it ensures efficient cooling and spacious storage. This double door refrigerator, a product of Tata, combines style and functionality to enhance your kitchen while keeping your food fresh and organized.

Specifications of Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 563 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Inox, RSB585XPE):

563 L: Good for large families

Pro Smart Inverter Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator, User Manual, Double Twist Ice Tray

Pros Cons Spacious 563 L capacity for ample food storage. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Frost-free operation for efficient cooling and maintenance. Limited colour options (available in Inox). Reliable product from Tata group's Voltas Beko brand. Large sizes may require substantial kitchen space.

3. LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Dazzle Steel, GL-B257HDSY)

The LG GL-B257HDSY is a spacious 655 L side-by-side refrigerator in a dazzling steel finish. It offers frost-free technology for efficient cooling and storage organization. With its ample capacity and modern design, this refrigerator provides a perfect blend of style and functionality for your kitchen, ensuring your groceries stay fresh and accessible.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Dazzle Steel, GL-B257HDSY):

655 L: Good for large families

Smart Inverter Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, User Manual

Pros Cons Spacious 655 L capacity for extensive storage. Relatively higher upfront purchase cost. Dazzling steel design enhances kitchen aesthetics. May require more kitchen space due to size. Frost-free technology for efficient cooling. Limited colour options (available in Dazzle Steel).

4. MarQ by Flipkart 560 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Silver, Grey, SBS-560W)

The MarQ by Flipkart SBS-560W is a 560 L side by side refrigerator in an elegant silver-grey finish. Equipped with frost-free technology and a convenient water dispenser, it ensures efficient cooling and easy access to chilled water. With its generous storage capacity and stylish design, this refrigerator is a practical and attractive addition to your kitchen, keeping your food items fresh and your thirst quenched.

Specifications of MarQ by Flipkart 560 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Silver, Grey, SBS-560W):

560 L: Good for large families

Reciprocatory Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator

Pros Cons Generous 560 L capacity for ample storage. Limited colour options (available in Silver and Grey). Convenient water dispenser for quick access to cold water. May have fewer advanced features compared to premium brands. Affordable price point for its capacity and features. Some users may find the design less sleek than other models.

5. Whirlpool 570 L Frost Free Side by Side Inverter Technology Star Refrigerator (Silver, WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH))

The Whirlpool WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH) is a 570 L side by side refrigerator with advanced inverter technology. Its frost-free operation ensures efficient cooling and storage convenience. With a sleek silver design, this refrigerator combines style and functionality, providing ample space for your groceries while maintaining energy efficiency. This single door refrigerator is a practical choice for any kitchen, offering reliable cooling performance and a modern aesthetic.

Specifications of Whirlpool 570 L Frost Free Side by Side Inverter Technology Star Refrigerator (Silver, WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH)):

570 L: Good for large families

Intellisense Inverter

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator, User Manual, Warranty Card

Pros Cons Spacious 570 L capacity for ample storage. May be relatively expensive. Energy-efficient inverter technology. Large sizes may not fit in all kitchens. Sleek silver design enhances kitchen decor. Limited colour options.

6. Haier 630 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator (Black Steel, HRS-682KS)

The Haier HRS-682KS is a sleek and spacious 630 L side by side refrigerator in elegant Black Steel. Its frost-free operation ensures efficient cooling and convenient storage, while the convertible design provides flexibility to adapt to changing storage needs. With modern aesthetics and ample capacity, this refrigerator is a stylish addition to your kitchen, offering both style and functionality.

Specifications of Haier 630 L Frost Free Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator (Black Steel, HRS-682KS):

630 L: Good for large families

Normal Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

Convertible: Offers you more space for all the food you need to store

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, User Manual, Warranty Card

Pros Cons Spacious 630 L capacity for extensive storage. May be relatively expensive. Convertible design for flexible storage needs. Limited colour options (available in Black Steel). Modern and sleek design adds to kitchen aesthetics. Larger size may require more kitchen space.

7. Midea 591 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Stainless Steel Finish, MRF5920WDSSF)

The Midea MRF5920WDSSF is a 591 L side by side refrigerator with a sophisticated stainless steel finish. It features frost-free technology for efficient cooling and hassle-free maintenance. This spacious refrigerator provides ample storage, making it suitable for families. Its sleek design and durable build enhance the overall look of your kitchen, combining both style and functionality.

Specifications of Midea 591 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Stainless Steel Finish, MRF5920WDSSF):

591 L: Good for large families

DC Inverter Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

Refrigerator Type: Side by Side

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, User Manual, Egg Tray

Pros Cons Spacious 591 L capacity for extensive storage. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Stylish stainless steel finish adds elegance. Limited colour options (available in Stainless Steel). Frost-free operation ensures efficient cooling. Large sizes may require ample kitchen space.

8. CANDY 630 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS)#JustHere

The CANDY CSS6600TS is a remarkable 630 L side by side refrigerator with a striking Shiny Steel finish. This refrigerator boasts frost-free operation for efficient cooling and maintenance. Its spacious design accommodates a wide variety of food items, and its sleek appearance adds a touch of modern elegance to your kitchen. This is the perfect combination of style and functionality for your home.

Specifications of CANDY 630 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS)#JustHere:

630 L: Good for large families

Inverter Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, User Manual, Warranty Card

Pros Cons Spacious 630 L capacity for extensive storage. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Stylish Shiny Steel finish adds modern appeal. Limited colour options (available in Shiny Steel). Frost-free operation ensures efficient cooling. Larger size may require substantial kitchen space.

9. Hisense 564 L Frost Free Side by Side Inverter Technology Star Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Silver, RS564N4SSNW)

The Hisense RS564N4SSNW is a 564 L side by side refrigerator in a sleek silver finish. It boasts advanced inverter technology for energy efficiency and quiet operation. The refrigerator features a convenient water dispenser for easy access to chilled water. With its spacious design and modern aesthetics, this refrigerator combines style and functionality, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Hisense 564 L Frost Free Side by Side Inverter Technology Star Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Silver, RS564N4SSNW):

564 L: Good for large families

Inverter Compressor

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, Twistable Ice Tray, User Manual, Warranty Card

Pros Cons Spacious 564 L capacity for ample storage. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Energy-efficient inverter technology. Limited colour options (available in Silver). Convenient water dispenser for quick access. Large sizes may require substantial kitchen space.

10. Lloyd by Havells 587 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Silver, GLSF590DSST1GB)

The Lloyd GLSF590DSST1GB is an expansive 587 L side by side refrigerator with a stylish silver finish. It offers frost-free operation for efficient cooling and hassle-free maintenance. This refrigerator, backed by the reputable Havells brand, provides ample storage space while enhancing your kitchen's aesthetics. Its blend of spaciousness and modern design ensures your food stays fresh and your kitchen looks sophisticated.

Specifications of Lloyd by Havells 587 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (Silver, GLSF590DSST1GB):

587 L: Good for large families

Fixed Speed

Frost Free: Auto fridge defrost to stop ice-build up

In The Box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, 1 Instruction Manual

Pros Cons Spacious 587 L capacity for extensive storage. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Frost-free operation for efficient cooling. Limited colour options (available in Silver). A trusted brand under Havells with a stylish design. Larger sizes may require substantial kitchen space.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SAMSUNG RS78CG8543S9HL 633 L Capacity 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with WiFi Embedded Side by Side Design with Convertible Feature Voltas Beko RSB585XPE 563 L Capacity Frost-Free Operation Sleek Inox Finish LG GL-B257HDSY 655 L Capacity Dazzle Steel Finish Frost-Free Technology MarQ SBS-560W 560 L Capacity Frost-Free Operation with Water Dispenser Stylish Silver Grey Design Whirlpool WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH) 570 L Capacity Inverter Technology for Efficient Cooling Sleek Silver Design with Side by Side Configuration Haier HRS-682KS 630 L Capacity Convertible Feature for Flexible Storage Elegant Black Steel Finish Midea MRF5920WDSSF 591 L Capacity Frost-Free Operation with Stainless Steel Finish Spacious Side by Side Design CANDY CSS6600TS 630 L Capacity Frost-Free Operation in Shiny Steel Finish Multiple Compartments for Organized Storage Hisense RS564N4SSNW 564 L Capacity Inverter Technology with Water Dispenser Modern Silver Finish with Side by Side Configuration Lloyd GLSF590DSST1GB 587 L Capacity Frost-Free Technology for Convenient Usage Silver Finish for a Stylish Look

Best overall product

The LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY) in Dazzle Steel is the best overall product due to its capacious 655-litre storage, frost-free convenience, and sleek design. LG's cooling technology ensures optimal freshness, while the Smart Diagnosis system simplifies maintenance. Energy-efficient and packed with adjustable shelves and an ice/water dispenser, it offers unbeatable performance and versatility. This refrigerator stands out as the top choice, striking a perfect balance of capacity, innovation, and style.

Best value for money

The Hisense 564 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Technology is a stellar choice for those seeking unbeatable value for money. Boasting a spacious 564-litre capacity, it offers ample storage space for groceries and frozen items. Its advanced inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, reducing long-term electricity costs. The silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Moreover, the built-in water dispenser provides added convenience for instant cold water, eliminating the need for a separate water cooler. With its blend of capacity, energy efficiency, and useful features, the Hisense RS564N4SSNW stands out as a top-value refrigerator choice.

How to find the best side by side refrigerator?

To find the best side-by-side refrigerator, start by researching various brands and models within your budget. Look for key features such as capacity, energy efficiency, cooling technology, and special functions like water dispensers or smart connectivity. Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Compare prices from different retailers and consider any ongoing promotions or discounts. Prioritize your specific needs and preferences, such as size and layout, to make an informed choice within your budget.

FAQs

Question : What are side by side refrigerators, and why should I consider one?

Ans : Side by side refrigerators have two vertical compartments, with the refrigerator on one side and the freezer on the other. They offer spacious storage, convenient access, and modern features, making them ideal for families and homeowners who want efficient cooling and organisation.

Question : What brands are included in Flipkart deals side by side refrigerator deals?

Ans : Flipkart Deals feature a wide range of popular brands, including Samsung, LG, Voltas Beko, Whirlpool, Haier, Midea, CANDY, Hisense, and more. You can choose from a variety of options.

Question : Are these refrigerators energy-efficient?

Ans : Many of the side by side refrigerators in Flipkart deals come with energy-efficient features and star ratings. Be sure to check the product specifications for details on their energy efficiency.

Question : Do these refrigerators come with warranties?

Ans : Yes, most of the refrigerators included in these deals come with manufacturer warranties. The duration of the warranty may vary by brand and model, so be sure to check the product descriptions for warranty information.

Question : Can I find refrigerators with water and ice dispensers in these deals?

Ans : Yes, some of the side by side refrigerators in the Flipkart deals are equipped with water and ice dispensers for added convenience. Check the product descriptions to see which models offer this feature.

