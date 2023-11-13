Diwali has concluded, but the season of sales continues. E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart are still presenting enticing offers on a range of electronic items, including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and more. If you missed out on the festival sale, do not worry. You can still take advantage of fantastic deals during the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, which will conclude on November 13.

Flipkart is currently offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 12, making it an attractive deal for potential buyers. The premium model, featuring 64 GB storage, is now available at just Rs. 39,999, reflecting a significant 19 percent price reduction from its original price of Rs. 49,900.

This impressive discount is complemented by additional savings through bank card usage and exchange offers. Don't miss out on this opportunity to snag the iPhone 12 at a greatly reduced price.

To further reduce the cost of the iPhone 12, take advantage of the available bank and exchange offers. Utilize the Flipkart Axis Bank Card to enjoy a five percent cashback. Additionally, benefit from Flipkart's exchange offer, which provides potential savings of up to Rs. 35,000 when you trade in an old device.

Before availing the exchange offer, it is advisable to verify its availability in your area. You can easily confirm this by entering the PIN code of your location. Keep in mind that the exchange offer is contingent on the condition of the old smartphone you intend to trade in, and it is subject to the evaluation process of the e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 12 features

The iPhone 12 is equipped with 64 GB of internal storage and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera configuration includes a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, this premium smartphone boasts durability with Ceramic Shield technology and IP68 water resistance.

Furthermore, the phone is eligible for the latest iOS 17 software, ensuring you have access to the most up-to-date features. If these features and offers align with your budget and requirements, there is no need to hesitate.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.