Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale: Get iPhone 12 under ₹30,000; here's how the deal works
Flipkart is offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 12, with the 64 GB storage model available for Rs. 39,999, reflecting a 19% price reduction.
Diwali has concluded, but the season of sales continues. E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart are still presenting enticing offers on a range of electronic items, including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and more. If you missed out on the festival sale, do not worry. You can still take advantage of fantastic deals during the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, which will conclude on November 13.