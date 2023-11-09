Flipkart Diwali Sale: Save up to 56% on best juicers
Flipkart Diwali Sale: Bring home a brand new juicer at discounted prices. Looking for options? Refer to our buying guide.
In the midst of the much-anticipated Flipkart Diwali Sale of 2023, shoppers seeking not just discounts but unbeatable value are in for a treat! Embrace the essence of exceptional savings as you dive into the world of exclusive deals on juicers, available only on Flipkart. The labyrinth of choices might seem overwhelming, but fear not – we've curated a guide to lead you through the array of offers waiting for you during the Flipkart Diwali offer. Today's the day to unearth the hidden gems among the latest Flipkart offer 2023, especially those that involve the crème de la crème of juicer brands of 2023. Join us on this journey as we unravel the most enticing Flipkart juicer deals, ensuring you don't miss out on the juiciest discounts and top-notch brands making waves in 2023. Get ready to blend savings with quality – the perfect concoction awaits!
|Pros
|Cons
Innovative Design
Noisy operation
Efficient Grinding
Budget Friendly
Versatile Functionality
|Pros
|Cons
Efficient Juicer
Limited Colour Options
Multipurpose Jars
Elegant Design
|Pros
|Cons
Versatility
Noise during operation
Durable Build
Exclusive Deal Price
|Pros
|Cons
Powerful Motor
It may be bulkier
Multipurpose Use
Versatile Juicer
|Pros
|Cons
MasterChef + Jar
Limited Choice in Colour
Speed Control Knob
Durable Build
|Pros
|Cons
Shock Proof Operation
Limited Functionalities
Overload Protection
Powerful Motor
|Pros
|Cons
Classic White Design
Higher Price Point
Exclusive Deal Price
Powerful Motor
- Deal Price: ₹2,599
- Wattage: 750 W
- Jars: 4 Jars, Multiple Sizes
- Colour: Blue and White
|Pros
|Cons
Innovative Juicer
Limited Colour Options
Powerful Motor
Versatile Jars
|Pros
|Cons
New Features
Higher Price Point
Multiple Jars
Exclusive Deal Price
|Pros
|Cons
JMCS Technology
Specialised Use only
Premium Design
Powerful Motor
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Butterfly Arrow Pro 500 Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Spill Proof Lid, Flow Breaker, Sipper Lid
|Affordable Deal Price
|Variety of Functions
|BAJAJ GX-75 Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Elegant Design, Durable Cooking Plate, Versatile Use, Multipurpose Jars
|Elegant Design, Versatility, Multipurpose Jars
|Durability, Versatility, Multipurpose Jars
|Prestige Plus Atlas 750 W Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Efficient Performance, Versatility, Durable Build
|Exclusive Deal Price, Elegant Design, Versatile Jars
|Smooth Performance, Exclusive Deal Price, Powerful Motor
|Butterfly MAGIC 750 Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Atta Kneading, Veggie Chopping, Chutney Grinding
|Multiple Jars, Powerful Motor, Cool-touch Chutney Jar
|Multipurpose Use, Innovative Features
|Preethi Zion 750 Juicer Mixer Grinder
|MasterChef+ Jar, Powerful Motor, Speed Control Knob
|Exclusive Deal Price, Durable Build, JMCS Technology
|Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price, Premium Design
|Longway 750 W Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Shock-Proof Operation, Overload Protection, Powerful Motor
|Safety Features, Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price
|Good Battery Backup, Smooth Navigation, Lasting Battery
|BAJAJ GX-75 750 Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Versatile Jars, Elegant Design, Powerful Motor
|Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price, Elegant Design
|Great Design, Versatile Jars, Excellent Display
|Prestige Plus Atlas 750 W Juicer Mixer Grinder 4 Jars, Blue, White
|Versatile Jars, Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price
|Powerful Motor, Versatile Jars, Elegant Design
|Great Display, Long-Lasting Battery, Powerful Processor
|Butterfly Magic Rapid Food Processor 750 Juicer Mixer Grinder Atta Kneading, Veggie Chopping Features and India's First cool touch Chutney Jar with Air-Gap Cooling 5 Jars, Black
|Innovative Features, Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price
|Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price, Health-centric Features
|Great Display, Lasting Battery, Expandable Storage
|Kuvings B1700 Professional Cold Press Juicer with Patented JMCS Technology for 10% more Juice 240 W Juicer with JMCS Technology for Max Yield (2 Jars, Dark Silver)
|JMCS Technology, Powerful Motor, Exclusive Deal Price
|Exclusive Deal Price, Cutting-Edge Technology, 2 Jars Included
|Health-Centric Features, Maximum Juice Yield, Cutting-Edge Technology
FAQs
Question : When is the Flipkart Diwali Sale happening on Flipkart in 2023?
Ans : The sale started from 2nd November 2023 and will continue till 11th November 2023. So hurry up and grab the best deals!
Question : How can I ensure I get the best deals on juicers during the sale?
Ans : To secure the best juicer deals during the Flipkart Diwali Sale, be proactive in researching and shortlisting the juicer models that meet your requirements. Stay tuned for Flipkart's special announcements, utilise filters on the platform to streamline your search, and consider checking for exclusive deals during flash sales or limited-time promotions.
Question : Are there any additional discounts or cashback offers available during the Flipkart Diwali Sale?
Ans : Yes, the Flipkart Diwali Sale often features additional discounts, bank offers, and cashback deals. Keep an eye on Flipkart's promotional materials and announcements for information on specific offers tied to various payment methods or partner banks.
