Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Get iPhone 14 under ₹30,000, here's how the deal works
Flipkart offers Apple iPhone 14 for ₹17,099 during the sale including all the additional discounts.
Flipkart has launched its Flipkart Dusshera Sale, which began on October 22, 2023, and is set to run until October 29, 2023. This sale brings substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including clothing, gadgets, electronics, and more. If you have been eagerly anticipating this sale to purchase a new iPhone, you are in luck, as Flipkart is currently offering iPhone 14 under ₹30,000 inclusive of all the offers and discounts. Here is how the offer functions.