Flipkart has launched its Flipkart Dusshera Sale, which began on October 22, 2023, and is set to run until October 29, 2023. This sale brings substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including clothing, gadgets, electronics, and more. If you have been eagerly anticipating this sale to purchase a new iPhone, you are in luck, as Flipkart is currently offering iPhone 14 under ₹30,000 inclusive of all the offers and discounts. Here is how the offer functions.

The e-commerce giant is currently offering the Apple iPhone 14 at an enticing price of just ₹56,999, marked down by an impressive ₹12,901 from the official store price. What's even better is that SBI, RBL Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional discount of ₹750, further reducing the price to an attractive ₹56,249.

But the savings do not stop there. Flipkart is also providing a generous trade-in offer, where you can get up to ₹39,150 off when you exchange your old smartphone. With all these incredible offers and discounts combined, you can now acquire the Apple iPhone 14 for an unbelievable price of just ₹17,099 during the Flipkart sale.

The Apple’s handset is powered by the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Yellow colour options.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Speaking of the display, this smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes.

