Flipkart is conducting an Electronic Sale that started on 10 July and will continue till 13 July. During the sale, the company is offering deals and offers on various product segments such as smartphones, electronic appliances, smart TVs among others.

Flipkart will also be giving bank offers to buyers during the Electronic Sale. Customers will be able to avail offers on all of the smartphones via Axis Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI Transactions with a 10% instant discount on Debit Card, Credit cards and EMI.

Here are some of the discounts

Realme Narzo 30A: The device will get a price cut of ₹1,000. Buyers can purchase the device at a price of ₹8,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Poco M3: The Poco M3 is selling at a price of ₹10,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Realme C20: The entry-level smartphone will be selling at ₹6,999 down from its price of ₹7,999. The device gets 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G32 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy F62: The device that was pegged at ₹29,999 will be selling at ₹19,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device is powered by Exynos 9825 and gets a 7000mAh battery.

Poco X3 Pro: For those looking for some extra performance, Poco X3 Pro will be selling at a price of ₹17,249 after applying the bank discount for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by Snapdragon 860.

Redmi 9i: The entry-level device with 4GB RAM is selling at a price of ₹8,299.

Moto G49 Fusion: The Moto G40 Fusion will be selling at a price of ₹13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.