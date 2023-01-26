Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best deals on Realme smartphones
The Walmart owned Flipkart is back with another sale called Flipkart Electronics Sale. As per the e-tailer, the sale began on January 24, 2023 and will conclude on January 31, 2023. The e-commerce giant has brought several deals on gadgets and electronics like laptops, smart TVs, smartphones and more. Here are some of the deals on top-rated Realme smartphones:

realme 9 5G

The realme 9 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is listed at a discounted price of 15,499. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, the deal comes with an exchange offer for up to 14,850 off. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera sensor.

realme 10 Pro 5G

The realme 10 Pro 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is listed at a discounted price of 18,999. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, the deal comes with an exchange offer for up to 17,000 off. This smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and houses a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera sensor.

realme 10 Pro+ 5G

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is up for grabs at a discounted price of 24,999. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, the deal comes with an exchange offer for up to 20,000 off. This smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera sensor.

realme GT Neo 3T

The realme GT Neo 3T (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is available at a price of 31,999. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, the deal comes with an exchange offer for up to 25,500 off. This smartphone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor SoC. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera sensor.

