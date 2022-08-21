Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best smartphones to buy under 15,000

Planning to buy a new smartphone that does not burn a hole in your pocket? If yes, then your timing could not have been better. E-commerce platform Flipkart is running ‘`Electronics Sale’ on its platform. The sale started today, August 21 and will continue till August 25. As part of the five-day long sale, buyers can avail offers on products across categories including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and more. Here, we list some of the best offers available on budget smartphones selling on Flipkart under ₹15,000 right now

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}