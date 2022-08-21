Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best smartphones to buy under 15,000

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best smartphones to buy under ₹15,0002 min read . 02:58 PM IST
- Flipkart Electronics Sale is a five-day long sale that offers discounts on products across categories including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and more.
Planning to buy a new smartphone that does not burn a hole in your pocket? If yes, then your timing could not have been better. E-commerce platform Flipkart is running ‘`Electronics Sale’ on its platform. The sale started today, August 21 and will continue till August 25. As part of the five-day long sale, buyers can avail offers on products across categories including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and more. Here, we list some of the best offers available on budget smartphones selling on Flipkart under ₹15,000 right now
Realme 9 5G
Realme 9 5G’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In the ongoing Flipkart sale, the smartphone can be purchased at an offer price of ₹13,999. There is a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card along with a special discount of ₹3,000. Those looking for easy buying options can buy the smartphone at EMI starting at ₹555 per month.
Poco M4 Pro
Poco M4 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It is listed at a discounted price of ₹12,249 on Flipkart right now. There is a discount of 10% on purchases made using SBI Bank credit card, including EMI transactions. The phone’s base model packs 6GB RAM. There is another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Vivo T1
Vivo T1 is offered in three RAM models- 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. The phone’s base variant is currently selling at ₹14,499. Buyers can get an extra discount of ₹1,000 using SBI Bank credit card (non-EMI transactions only). The smartphone has three colour variants to choose from- Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy and Starry Sky.
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10S’s 6GB RAM variant is available at a discounted price of ₹12,499 on Flipkart. It has got a special discount of ₹4,000 on its original price. There is 10% off on SBI Bank credit card in addition to the 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. The phone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ display and packs 64GB internal storage.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
The base model of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is currently listed at ₹14,999 on Flipkart. With bank discount and offers, it can be purchased at ₹13,249 in the sale. Flipkart is giving ₹1,000 off on SBI Bank cards along with up to ₹750 off on transactions exceeding ₹5,000.
