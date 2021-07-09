TCL and iFFALCON have announced deals on their smart TVs which will be made available via Flipkart Electronics Sale. The models on offer include 4K QLED C815, 4K QLED C715, 4K UHD P715, 4K QLED H71, 4K UHD K71, 4K Android K61, 2K FHD F2A and LED E32. The sale will go live on 10 July and end on 14 July 2021.

4K QLED C815

The TV comes with Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision &Atmos, and supports HDR 10+. It also has IPQ Engine and DTS Smart Audio processing. The TV functions can also be used via hands-free voice control. The TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch, priced at ₹77,999, ₹1,18,999 and ₹1,66,999, respectively.

4K QLED C715

This model features Quantum Dot technology and supports HDR 10 format. It also comes with Dolby Vision & Atmos. This TV also supports hands-free Voice Control feature. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at ₹52,999, ₹58,999, and ₹92,999, respectively.

4K UHD P715

The TV comes with TCL’s AI-IN feature that makes content search and selection easier. The smart TV also has Dynamic Color Enhancement that optimizes video content in terms of colour. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at ₹32,990, ₹42,990, ₹45,990, and ₹69,990, respectively.

4K QLED H71

iFFALCON H71 comes equipped with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision &Atmos. It also supports Hands-free Voice Control. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the models are priced at ₹47,999 and ₹79,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

Powered by Android 9.0, this model supports 4K resolution and also offers AI-IN for screen mirroring smart home interconnectivity. It has Hands-free Voice control too which ensures better device control to users through voice recognition technology. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at ₹26,999 and ₹36,999, respectively.

4K Android K61

This model supports HDR format and features Micro Dimming Technology. The TV’s 4K upscaling feature converts FHD and 2K content into 4K resolution. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch, the models are priced at ₹24,999, ₹27,999, and ₹33,999, respectively.

2K FHD F2A

The 2K TV comes with a full HD display support, IPQ Engine, and a separate sports mode. It also features Dolby Audio and a smart volume feature. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch, the TVs are priced at ₹13,499, ₹18,999, and ₹23,999, respectively.

LED E32

The most pocket-friendly product by the brand, E32 comes at a price of ₹11,999 and is available in 32-inch. It features 2 stereo speakers, 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, and supports screen mirroring.

