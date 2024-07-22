Flipkart G.O.A.T. Sale 2024: Best deals on iPhone 15, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Pixel 8 and other smartphones
Flipkart's G.O.A.T. sale in India offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. Get up to ₹5000 off with select bank credit cards. Sale ends on July 25.
Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale in India, offering substantial savings across a wide range of products including smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, TVs, and home appliances. Shoppers can also benefit from an instant 10% discount of up to ₹5000 when using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards. The sale, which started recently, will run until July 25.